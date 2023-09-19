What's new

India following Israel's footsteps!!!! What is our answer?

So, the latest claim made by Canadian PM is neither shocking nor surprising. Anyone who follows defense matters and intelligence matters could have known this. From Pakistan to Canada several figures of Jihad and Khalistan movement have ended up dead. Either murdered or in accidents. So, it was obvious that RAW was doing it. Latest one is guy in Kashmir who allegedly belonged to Jamat u Dawah being shot inside a Mosque in Azad Kashmir. So, what is our answer apart from putting more PTI people in jail. How we plan to counter and also answer our neighbor in same fashion.
 
What has Israel got to do with this? Israel is not our problem. No sir.
 

