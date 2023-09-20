What's new

‘We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations’: Pakistan

510759_7154911_updates.jpg


Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi has said that Pakistan was not “surprised” by Canada’s revelations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June this year.

Qazi, who is accompanying caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on a five-day visit to the US to attend the 78th UNGA session, stated this during a media briefing at the Pakistan mission in UN on Wednesday.

“India's terrorism in Canada is not a matter of surprise for Pakistan,” the top diplomat remarked.

The foreign secretary said Pakistan did not find anything unusual in the Canadian PM's allegations as Pakistan had arrested a serving Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Yadav — an operative of the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Balochistan in March 2016.

The Indian spy was later sentenced to death after he was found guilty of espionage and terror activities to destabilise Pakistan.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a startling revelation about the Indian role in the Sikh leader's killing during a speech at an emergency session of the assembly.

"Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said, addressing the House of Commons about an "extremely serious matter," after informing the opposition party leaders.

Reacting to Canada’s revelations, the foreign secretary said: “What happened in Canada did not surprise us.” He added that there must be some truth to the allegations levelled by the Canadian PM.

Referring to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the foreign secretary said the Indian spy was involved in activities to destabilise Pakistan.

“If anyone in the world is aware of Indian [activities], it is us [Pakistan],” he said. The top diplomat also said that New Delhi was committing state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A day earlier, former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to accept that India is a “rogue, Hindutva and terrorist state” after Canada’s “huge allegations”.

“This is a huge allegation. India has been exposed before the world. And for how long international and our friends in the West would continue ignoring such acts of India,” the PPP chief added.

Speaking about PM’s US visit, the foreign secretary said the caretaker prime minister will discuss all issues including Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.

He said the PM attended the reception and opening session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister's meeting with the Iranian president was held in a cordial atmosphere, Qazi said adding that the foreign minister also held important meetings on the sidelines.

'We know India, not surprised by Canadian allegations': Pakistan

Foreign secretary says Pakistan aware of Indian activities as RAW spy arrested from Balochistan in 2016
Sikh leader’s assassination in Canada proof of India's global ‘extrajudicial killing network’: FO

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has slammed India for its alleged involvement in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar saying that the incident reflects India's global "extrajudicial" network of state-sponsored targeted killings.

Addressing the media during the weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the news of Indian involvement in an extrajudicial killing in Canada reflects that New Delhi’s “network of extra-territorial killings had now gone global”.

Responding to a question pertaining to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement of "credible evidence" linking India to Nijjar's murder, the FO spokesperson said: “India’s assassination of a Canadian national on Canadian soil is a clear violation of international law and the UN principle of state sovereignty.”

Terming the incident as a “reckless and irresponsible act”, Baloch questioned India’s reliability as a credible international partner and its claims for enhanced global responsibilities.

She also recalled India’s previous record in such extra-territorial activities accentuating that the Indian premier intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), had been actively involved in abductions and assassinations in South Asia.

The development comes as Pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan and local leader of Sikhs For Justice and Khalistan Referendum campaign, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Canada's British Columbia.

Baloch also reminded that in December 2022, Pakistan released a comprehensive dossier providing concrete and irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement in the Lahore attack of June 2021. The attack was planned and executed by Indian intelligence.

Separately the FO also mentioned Kulbhushan Jadhav's — a high-ranking Indian military officer commander — confession acknowledging his involvement in directing, financing, and executing terror and sabotage in Pakistan.

'Credible allegations' linking India with Sikh leader murder: Canadian PM​

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while speaking in the House of Commons, had said that Canada’s national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada has also named the diplomat who has been expelled for plotting to kill the Sikh leader as Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of India's intelligence agency RAW in Canada, operating from the Indian High Commission.

The two countries have since engaged in a tit-for-tat diplomatic row with Canada expelling the Indian intelligence operative Rai. In response, India too summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi informing him to leave the country on Tuesday.

"The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

FO rebukes Indian allegations over IIOJK encounter​

Addressing Indian allegations linking Pakistan with the Anantnag encounter over in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Baloch said that India has a “habit of implicating Pakistan in anything that happens under its watch", especially in the illegally occupied territory.

Responding to a question pertaining to Pakistan's engagement with India at levels of the foreign ministries and Director General Military Operations (DGMOs), the FO spokesperson apprised that the main channel of communication between Pakistan and India, i.e., at the level of diplomatic missions had reduced its strength to charge d’affaires.

"If functional, the DGMO level also existed between the two countries," she added.

Expressing Pakistan's willingness to hold talks with India, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India on all disputes, especially the core disputed Himalayan territory.

“With regard to third-party mediation, Pakistan has always said that we would welcome it on the IIOJK issue on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the principles of international law,” she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on India's state-sponsored human rights violation in the occupied valley, Baloch highlighted that the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK have killed 68 Kashmiris, including women and children with 13 custodial killings in the first eight months of 2023 alone.

Whereas 2,900 persons including political activists, businesspeople, women, and youth were arbitrarily arrested, she added.

Sikh leader's assassination in Canada proof of India's global 'extrajudicial killing network': FO

India's acts violate international law and the UN's principle of state sovereignty, says spox Mumtaz Zahra Baloch
Actually, we should be surprised by Canada's revelation but not surprised by India's continued cleansing of its minorities. Afterall, Canada is America's pup (sorry, not guard dog) and US is trying make India its new favorite concubine. The squabble surprised Washington and analysts around the world.
 
No disagreement there, India routinely kills Pakistanis on Pakistani soil
 
Thanks for serving them good roti and chai, must be quite taxing on the economy
India has fallen six positions on the 2022 Global Hunger Index (GHI), ranking 107th out of 121 countries in a report published on Friday.

Asia’s third-largest economy fared worse than other South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This was the third straight year in which India’s ranking on the scale fell

India slips in Global Hunger Index, ranks 107 out of 121 nations

India has seen impressive economic growth in recent decades but it fares poorly on UN human development indices.
India has fallen six positions on the 2022 Global Hunger Index (GHI), ranking 107th out of 121 countries in a report published on Friday.

Asia’s third-largest economy fared worse than other South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This was the third straight year in which India’s ranking on the scale fell

India slips in Global Hunger Index, ranks 107 out of 121 nations

India has seen impressive economic growth in recent decades but it fares poorly on UN human development indices.
India produces surplus grains for itself, is self sufficient in food and exports agro commodities to other countries as well.

Anyone who thinks India fares worse than these countries who cannot even grow their own food is a ret*rd. Most Pakistanis fall in that category.

While Pakistanis lose their lives standing in queue for 10kg aata, Indian government provides free ration to everyone.

None of you have actually read the GHI report, too many pages for Pakistanis to read.

Global Hunger Report 2022- The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues

A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India's image as a Nation that does not fulfill th
