Trudeau: Canada is serious about ties with India despite row

Kuru

Kuru

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 8, 2017
Messages
2,675
Reaction score
-18
Country
India
Location
India

Canada is serious about ties with India despite row - Trudeau​


Trudeau speaks at a press conference during UNGA


Mr Trudeau's allegations have sparked a diplomatic row between India and Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his country is serious about building closer ties with India despite an ongoing diplomatic row.

His latest remarks come at a time when ties between the two countries are at an all time low.

Tensions flared up when Mr Trudeau on 19 September said Canada was investigating credible allegations of India's involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.
Delhi dismissed the claim as "absurd".
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered outside a temple in Canada in June.

On Thursday, the Canadian PM said it was extremely important to "constructively and seriously" engage with India.

"India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented our Indo-Pacific strategy just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," the National Post quoted him as saying.

Tensions between the two countries came to the fore during the G20 summit in Delhi on 9 September when Mr Trudeau skipped an official dinner of the leaders.

He held a short meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi but experts described their body language as "frosty".

A few days later, Mr Trudeau told Canadian parliament they were pursing credible allegations of the involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's murder.

Both countries have since expelled a diplomat each of the other nation. Last week, India also suspended visa services for Canadians citing security concerns at its diplomatic missions in the country.

On Thursday, Mr Trudeau talked about the importance of relations with India but added that the murder investigation would continue.

"At the same time, obviously, as a rule of law country, we need to emphasise that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter," he said.

India has insisted that it had no role in the murder, adding that Nijjar had been designated a terrorist by Delhi in 2020 - an allegation his supporters vehemently deny.
The Indian government has often reacted sharply to demands by Sikh separatists in Western countries for Khalistan, or a separate Sikh homeland.

Nijjar vocally supported the Khalistan movement.

It peaked in India in the 1980s with a violent insurgency centred in Sikh-majority Punjab state.

It was quelled by force and has little resonance in India now, but is still popular among some in the Sikh diaspora in countries such as Canada, Australia and the UK.

The row between India and Canada, who have been close allies for decades, has also tested Western countries.

The US, UK and Australia have urged Delhi to cooperate in the investigation but stopped short of critising India, which is seen by them as bulwark against China's rise in Asia.

Mr Trudeau added that he had been assured by the US that foreign secretary Antony Blinken would raise the allegations when he met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in Washington.

The foreign ministers met on Thursday but made no mention of Canada in their press conference.

I made long posts explaining the internal partition of India, the hatred amongst Indians

I explained to you how China grew over a long period by shutting the fcuk up and COMPLACENCY by the west allowed massive incumbered investment in china and movement of manufacturing units, it also benefited by lack of alternative options

I explained India would never get to the same position because India does not have the same development as China, today you have multiple alternative options for investment from Indonesia to Vietnam to Mexico etc and even investment discussions in the west are now based around investing in countries in the periphery to stop endless immigration into Europe or north America


So fundamentally, India with a population of 1.4 billion WONT SUSTAIN the level of investment it needs to bring India ANYWHERE close to China level


On top of this hindutva poison has been allowed to create insurmountable divisions within India,
Indians HATE EACH OTHER Indian Muslims are agitated and under attack, India has civil war in NE.
Sikhs are being killed for asking for freedom and independence
This is not forgetting the endless issues of castestism, poverty, lack of law and order

And Now
And NOW
AND NOW


India has added to this worry of internal disaster (remember the U.S gave India a message through Obama of the risk of Partition if India does not control itself only a few months ago)


And now India has been caught murdering Sikhs abroad
Not only will this charge the khalistan movement,, SIKHS ABSOLUTELY HATE YOU HINDUS AS MUCH AS WE DO AT THE MOMENT In the UK you can see khalistan flags Infront of the gurdwaras everywhere




I told you for one man they won't ruin the relationship
For god's sake Pakistan screwed the U.S and NATO in Afghanistan and we are still standing

But I am telling you they see the danger and with a Indian GDP of approx 2000 per capita, you guys have shot your load very very very prematurely



India will NEVER get even close to China a d will remain a overpopulated slum, but with limited development


It's not my problem, of you idiots think I or anyone else said they would.launch a nuclear strike because you killed a Sikh😂
 
So when the west and NATO - under Pakistan’s assistance - gonna attack India?
 
Yaar they are not going to attack

Why they wanted was a patsy a counter to China

Now India will probably still become that, but what they realise is that India and Indians are delusional and maybe even more dangerous then China and already they are murdering citizens of other countries without trial or courts or jury

And the combination of Indias open internal secret of division and hatred which Indias FM can't really bullshit away and Indias actions will mean they will ensure India is limited and remains limited


China has already taken chunk's of the LAC and beat Indian soldiers to death, India could do nothing but watch

China understands that Pakistan is a great counterweight to India and we have a good working relationship with the Chinese to ensure a gun is pointed at Indias head


The west itself will probably understand that they will want/need Pakistan as that counterweight to India also, Pakistans support in the Ukraine war effort will help
 

