What's new

‘Imran Khan ruined my happily married life with Bushra Bibi,’ reveals Khawar Maneka

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,998
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ex-husband of Bushra Bibi says he kicked Imran Khan out of house for meeting her then-wife without consent
  • Khan ruined married life under guise of "peer-muridi," says Maneka.
  • “I and my children were not aware of this marriage".
  • Says Imran would visit his house without his “consent".
Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has made shocking revelations regarding his divorce and the third marriage of the former premier.

Speaking on Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada show on Monday, Maneka said PTI chief Imran ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi under the garb of “peer muridi”.

“Our marriage lasted for 28 years..we had a very happy married life and Imran Khan ruined it under the guise of peer-muridi (a reference to a relationship between a spiritual guide and a follower),” he added.

Maneka said Bushra Bibi married Imran one and a half month after he divorced her in November 2017. However, he said he was unaware of it. “I and my children were not aware of this marriage [..]when Geo and The News broke the news of the marriage, I denied it.”

Khan had married Bushra Bibi in January 2018 when she was observing iddat (the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her) but the pictures of the wedding were released on February 18 in a bid to hide the marriage from the public eye, according to a The News report published in March 2018.

Maneka said Imran would visit his house without his “consent” and he was not happy over his then-wife’s meetings with the PTI chief.

Recalling the one such visit, Maneka said he had kicked the PTI chief out of the house with the help of domestic help.

How did Imran meet Bushra?​

During the PTI’s protest sit-in Islamabad, Maneka said the former first lady’s sister Maryam Watto arranged a meeting between the PTI chief and his now-wife.

After the first meeting, Maneka said the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi started meeting in Islamabad frequently.

“My mother used to say that Imran Khan is not a good person, don't let him come in the house.”

Divulging the details of the relationship between the duo, Maneka said his then-wife would speak to Imran overnight secretly on a phone number provided to her by Farah Gogi at the request of the PTI chief.

He said he has a residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area and Bushra Bibi would meet the PTI chief’s at his house in the same vicinity without his permission.

Six months before the wedding, Bushra Bibi “separated from me” and went to her house her house in Punjab’s Pakpattan city, Maneka said, adding that Bushra Bibi refused to return home despite his insistence.

Maneka said one day, he received a text message from Farah Gogi, asking him to divorce ‘Pinky’ (alias of Bushra Bibi).

“I went to Bushra and asked her do you want a divorce? She bowed his head and did not answer,” he said.

Maneka said he sent the divorce papers to her then-wife through Farah Gogi on November 14, 2017.

Later, he said Farah Gogi and Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI chief, asked him to change the date of divorce on papers and keep mum as “Imran Khan wants to become the prime minister”.
www.geo.tv

‘Imran Khan ruined my happily married life with Bushra Bibi,’ reveals Khawar Maneka

Ex-husband of Bushra Bibi says he kicked Imran Khan out of house for meeting her then-wife without consent
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Maneka said Bushra Bibi married Imran one and a half month after he divorced her in November 2017. However, he said he was unaware of it. “I and my children were not aware of this marriage [..]when Geo and The News broke the news of the marriage, I denied it.”

Khan had married Bushra Bibi in January 2018 when she was observing iddat (the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her) but the pictures of the wedding were released on February 18 in a bid to hide the marriage from the public eye, according to a The News report published in March 2018.
Click to expand...

One and a half month!!

The duffers crafting the script committed another error. Regarding the duration of the Iddat period, the matter has already been settled by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of "Allahdad v. Mukhtar" (1992) confirming that the Iddat period lasts for 39 days.
 
Waisay had ho gayi hai yar. Toshakhana, Al Qadir, Malik Riaz, Cypher, kuch bhi nhn chal raha and these fools keep bringing something new every day to get embarrassed even more.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Maneka said Imran would visit his house without his “consent”
Click to expand...

Did Maryam meet Qatari prince with Safdar's permission?
1700507162089.png
 
Besides, this thread, so many attempts by a FOOL of the century at this forum.

Is he a bot OR paid tout of WILD BOAR who is now back in Pakistan once again to start the looting spree?

www.defence.pk

Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, arrested in Lahore

Maneka accused of illegally constructing marriage hall on govt land. FIA bars Maneka from travelling to Dubai as his name is on ECL. ACE investigating charges on deputy commissioner complaint: spox. LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday arrested Khawar Farid Maneka...
www.defence.pk

www.defence.pk

Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry

Awn records statement before Islamabad's district court. Says Khan divorced Reham via an email on Bushra Bibi's advice. Says he was a witness in Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's nikah. Making a startling revelation, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhry Thursday alleged that...
www.defence.pk

www.defence.pk

Awn Chaudhry to record statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry, who appeared as a witness in the Nikah of former prime minister Imran Khan in 2018, has decided to record his statement in the case related to the allegedly unIslamic Nikah of the PTI chairman with Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported on Tuesday...
www.defence.pk

Bushra Bibi met foreign dignitary, sought relief for PTI chairman: PDM spox

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Tuesday alleged that Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, met a ‘foreign dignitary’ and sought relief for her husband, ARY News reported. In a statement, PDM spokesperson speculated if the suspension of Imran Khan’s...
www.defence.pk

www.defence.pk

NAB's 11 Questions For Bushra Bibi

Bushra Bibi was handed a questionnaire when she appeared before NAB authorities in Islamabad on Monday Who conceived the idea of Al Qadir Trust and, how was land for it determined, what was your role, what are your educational qualifications are just some of the 11 questions posed by NAB to...
www.defence.pk
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, arrested in Lahore
Replies
8
Views
481
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Awn Chaudhry to record statement in Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi Nikah case
Replies
5
Views
436
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bushra Bibi met foreign dignitary, sought relief for PTI chairman: PDM spox
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAB's 11 Questions For Bushra Bibi
2 3
Replies
31
Views
606
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom