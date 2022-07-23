What's new

IFX Indonesian Fighter Experiment (KF21/IFX program)

This is thread about KF21/IFX program with Indonesia perspective and Indonesian media coverage using only credible media sources.

There will be IFX prototype (KF21 prototype 5) being launched soon inshaAllah, so this thread will likely discuss Indonesian KF21 version. IFX prototype will be tested in Korea and will be given to Indonesia as soon as the KF21/IFX program gets type certificate status which is expected in 2026 or beginning of 2027.

During CDR meeting 2019 September where detail design is considered as finalized and completed
1658592671547.png

1658592740659.png
 
Indonesian engineers stayed in Korea until design phase is completed, despite Indonesian government delayed the payment due to economic difficulty related to weaker currency condition.

------------------------------------------------

2019 October news

Indonesia delays payment for S. Korea's fighter development project​

1658593693085.png



All News 11:49 October 07, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia is in arrears on its payment obligations for a joint project with South Korea to develop a next-generation fighter jet, citing financial problems, data by the arms procurement agency showed Monday.

Indonesia is a partner for South Korea's so-called KF-X project to develop a homegrown fighter aircraft in an effort to procure combat aircraft for its own air force and boost its aerospace industry. The country agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the development cost of the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.36 billion) project.

But the Southeast Asian country failed to pay 301 billion won it was supposed to pay as of end-September, according to the data by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA). So far, it has paid 272.2 billion won.

"Following the Indonesian president's request in 2018 for talks on the payment, South Korea set up a pan-government consultative body and has been holding working-level discussions with Jakarta," DAPA said, noting that the two sides have met four times so far this year.

"Despite such a delay in payment, the Indonesian side has continued to send its researchers to South Korea to take part in the development process," Rep. Kim Joong-ro of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said during a parliamentary audit into the administration, voicing concern about technology leaks.

As of July, 114 Indonesian engineers were sent to South Korea to work with Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, to design and make a prototype of the fighter, according to a DAPA official.

Last month, DAPA confirmed that the design for the combat jet met all military requirements, allowing the project to go on to the next phase of constructing a prototype.

The prototype will be ready in the first half of 2021, and the agency is eyeing 2026 for the completion of development, which began in 2016, according to DAPA.

en.yna.co.kr

Indonesia delays payment for S. Korea's fighter development project | Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia is in arrears on its payment obligations for a joint p...
en.yna.co.kr en.yna.co.kr
 
Indonesian team left Korea in March 2020 where prototype construction has already been started.

--------------------------------------------------

16 July 2020

KF-X project on track but concerns grow about Indonesian involvement
by Jon Grevatt

Technicians from Indonesian aerospace firm PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) will soon be rejoining counterparts from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to undertake work on developing the Korean Fighter eXperimental (KF-X) multirole fighter aircraft, Janes has learnt.

PTDI technicians on the KF-X project – known as KF-X/IF-X in Indonesia – returned to Indonesia from South Korea in March when the Covid-19 epidemic was at its peak in the Northeast Asian country. An industry source has confirmed to Janes that these technicians are now “currently preparing to redeploy”.

fg_3262496-jdw-6979.jpg


An artist’s impression of the KF-X fighter aircraft. The first KF-X prototype is scheduled to be rolled out in April 2021. (DAPA)

Janes understands that at the end of 2019 the total number of PTDI technicians on the KF-X project in South Korea was about 100, with their work mainly focused on aircraft design and manufacturing processes. Their redeployment will be framed against requirements for social distancing and other Covid-19-related guidelines.

The move to re-engage PTDI technicians on the project comes against a background of progress on the development of KF-X prototypes but also continuing delays in efforts to reach a compromise on the scope of Indonesian financial participation in the programme. Another factor that could have an impact on Indonesia’s involvement are some concerns in Jakarta about the strategic value of its involvement.

KAI has confirmed that assembly of the first KF-X prototype is scheduled to be finalised in the second half of 2020, with a view to rolling out the aircraft in April 2021. The schedules confirm that the KF-X programme has not been affected by Covid-19 and is on track to start mass production in the mid-2020s.

https://www.janes.com/defence-news/...ut-concerns-grow-about-indonesian-involvement
 
I will bring what happened during first phase of development that started in 2011

-------------------

Translation from Google translate:

-------------------



February 6, 2014 (Angkasa/Space Magazine)

KFX / IFX program continued , Government Asked to Immediately Selecting Design

1660676282441.png


Korea was once considered Indonesia engineer do not understand about the design of a jet fighter. But the notion was quickly turned , when the Indonesian team describes the design and the various inputs. The Indonesian side also the one who finally managed to convince that the aircraft take-off weight of 50,000 pounds must .

Confirmation of the Parliament of South Korea on the resumption of the program KFX / IFX team warmly welcomed designers from Indonesia. They include asking both governments immediately call the engineers involved in preparing work that has been long overdue. They also want the governments of both countries to make sure one of the two designs that have been produced in the Technology Development phase for cultivation in the next phase .

"Program KFX / IFX is a multi - program years , costly, and involve various sectors and foreign partners. For that there must be a definite declaration on it goes. For Indonesia it is important to determine the financing schemes and their human resources planning, "said Dr Rais Zain, M. Eng , KFX / IFX Configuration Design Leader for Angkasa , in late January.

"In the near future Indonesia will also work on the N219 and R - 80. We do not have enough engineers to work three programs, especially KFX / IFX will take place until the 2020s. The government is expected to call home engineers who are now working abroad to come help the regeneration process. Outside there are approximately 200 people . If half of it can be returned to the country, it is enough to help, " added Rais who is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering ITB, Bandung.

As reported by the national media, the confirmation of the continuation of the program of making front - liner Korean - Indonesian fighter jets received by the Ministry of Defense on January 3, 2014. Notice is further announced Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro told reporters, Wednesday, January 8, 2014, on the sidelines of Rapim Kemenhan in Jakarta. Explanations related to exposure delivered weapon system procurement plans in the Strategic Plan II, 2015-2019.

The Indonesian government hopes the project of making the 4.5 generation fighter jet could be done because it would be a referral program to remove the dependence of the transfer of technology from other countries. Besides KFX / IFX, Indonesia is also pursuing a program of making submarines , warships, propellants , rockets, and tank size medium. For submarines, Indonesia is also cooperating with the same country.

Superior to the Su - 35 Program, KFX / IFX was stopped temporarily by Korea's new leader Park Geun - Hye end of 2012 after reviewing the state financially in the country. This prestigious project was worked on since the beginning of 2011, shortly after President Lee Myung - bak and President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono confirmed the bilateral cooperation in the defense field in Jakarta. From the Technology Development Phase that has been completed, a team of scientists has completed a number of conical design that later became two.

The two designs is a model of the stealth fighter jet -winning twin-engine air superiority with horizontally - tails in the back, and the other one is with canards on the front. "Each has consequences different financing and partners. Thus , it must first be decided which one is selected. It is important that when followed, all parties are ready to do it , "said Rais Zain , whose day-to- day lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Aerospace Engineering,ITB, Bandung.

As stated Wamenhan Sjafrie, Korean parliament has prepared 20 million U.S. dollars (temporary , Indonesia : $ 5 million) to continue this program in 2015. At that time , the team will go to the Engineering Manufacturing Development Phase. In addition must have a high thrust engine with a power to be able to fight in the air, the aircraft must also have weapons stored in the internal weapons bay , the data - link capable of randomizing communications, advanced radar target voters, and anti - jamming device.

The prototype is expected to finish by the end of the Strategic Plan II . Even if there are things that need to be criticized , it is a matter of operation requirements are much more determined the Korean Air Force . This was inevitable because the Korean bear 80 percent of the funding, and the country actually have a real enemy. This program is targeted to spawn a jet fighter with performance equivalent or superior to the opponent fighter jets which are the Sukhoi Su - 35.

Prerequisites requirement dismissed the proposed counter designs by KAI ( Korean Aerospace Industrie) recently, which is intended to cut development costs. In the configuration ( see Space, December 2013 ), looks KFX type E is only one engine powered with weapons outside the radar sweep prone opponent.

Angkasa examine admiration of ADD ( Agency for Defense Development, Defence Research and Development Agency of Korea ) submitted to the Indonesian engineer team. Initially, the team assumes Korea really had no idea about the design of Indonesian fighter jets.

However, the assumption was turned when Indonesian engineers began to describe the design and the various inputs to the design of Korea. The Indonesian side also who ultimately ensure that the aircraft must have a takeoff weight of 50,000 pounds.(A.Darmawan/Angkasa magazine).

Program KFX/IFX Dilanjutkan, Pemerintah Diminta Segera Memilih Desain

Angkasa Online - Majalah Aviasi dan Militer
web.archive.org
 

Indonesia Reaffirms Commitment To South Korean KF-21 Program​

September 28, 2022

1664458119593.png

Credit: Defense Acquisition Program Administration

Indonesian government officials have traveled to South Korea to reiterate Jakarta’s support for the development of Korea Aerospace Industries’ KF-21 fighter aircraft. Visiting South Korea’s Sacheon Air Base on Sept. 28 to observe a test flight of the first prototype KF-21, senior Indonesian defense...

Indonesia Reaffirms Commitment To South Korean KF-21 Program | Aviation Week Network

Visiting South Korea’s Sacheon Air Base on Sept. 28 to observe a test flight of the first prototype KF-21, senior Indonesian defense officials said the advancement of the aircraft into flight testing was a “tangible manifestation” of the platform’s development.
aviationweek.com aviationweek.com
 
15:37 August 11, 2021

Indonesian engineers to return to S. Korea for KF-21 joint development​


SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Indonesian engineers who left South Korea last year amid speculation the Southeast Asian country was seeking to quit their joint fighter jet development will return this month after Jakarta reaffirmed its commitment to the project, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, 32 Indonesian engineers are undergoing administrative procedures, such as visa application, to return to the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in the southern city of Sacheon.

Indonesia agreed to partner in South Korea's KF-21 project aimed at developing a new fighter jet by 2026, and promised to shoulder 20 percent of the total development cost of 8.8 trillion won (US$7.6 billion), or about 1.7 trillion won.

But Indonesia's 114-strong engineering team returned home in March last year after the country's failure to make payments gave rise to speculation that it could quit the program. Indonesia stopped making payments after investing 227.2 billion won, with around 700 billion won overdue.

This file photo taken on April 9, 2021, shows South Korea's first prototype of the next-generation KF-X fighter, officially dubbed KF-21 Boramae, at the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. facility in the southeastern city of Sacheon. (Yonhap)

"The Indonesian government reaffirmed its continued commitment to the KF-21/IF-X joint development, and sought cooperation for its engineers' prompt return to South Korea," the agency said in a release.

South Korea decided to accept the request, despite the unsolved payment issue, in order to swiftly normalize the joint business.

Starting with the 32 engineers, around 100 personnel will be back at the Sacheon plant by the end of the year.

The two countries were seeking to hold another round of negotiations to resolve the payment issue but the meeting could not take place due to the coronavirus situation.

"We will do our best to hold working-level talks as soon as possible and conclude the discussions on the payment issue," Jung Kwang-sun, heading the KF-21 program at the agency, said.

South Korea has been working on the KF-21 project since 2015 to develop a homegrown cutting-edge fighter aircraft to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.
In April, South Korea unveiled a prototype of the gray-colored jet and its official name, KF-21 Boramae.

Ground tests are currently under way and the first flight test is scheduled for next year.
When the development is complete, 40 units are planned to be delivered to the Air Force by 2028 and another 80 units by 2032, officials said.

en.yna.co.kr

Indonesian engineers to return to S. Korea for KF-21 joint development | Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Indonesian engineers who left South Korea last year amid specul...
en.yna.co.kr en.yna.co.kr

----------------------------

The 32 engineers that come back and staying in South Korea since August 2021 is visited by Deputy of Defense Minister in 28 September 2022. There are also 2 Indonesian test pilots to help the KF21 development program in Korea. Indonesian Air Force has prepared 5 test pilots for the program and all of them have got bachelor degree in Aerospace from Institute Technology Bandung (ITB) and has passed international academy for fighter test pilot in England.


1664458787019.png
 
The design completed in 2012 December (Before KAI Korea and Lockheed Martin join the program since 2015)

2 Basic design of KFX/IFX C 100 and C 200 posted by credible South Korean Defense related blog, Naver in 2012.

1664460370175.png


Compare with the real plane

 
The office work during 2011-December 2012. There were only ADD Korea and Indonesian Aerospace who participated during this phase.

1664859678246.png


RI sending KFX jet-fighter production team to South Korea

Senin, 11 Juli 2011 18:22 WIB | 5.150 Views

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is sending a KFX warplane production engineering team to South Korea as part of a cooperation agreement between the two nations to produce jet-fighters, a defense ministry official said here on Monday.

The team is composed of personnel from the Indonesian Air Force, Bandung-based Institute of Technology (ITB) and Indonesian aircraft maker PT Dirgantara Indonesia (DI).

Defense Ministry Secretary General Rear Marshal Erris Heriyanto said the team received an award from Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro here on Monday.

Erris said that Indonesia and South Korea had agreed to cooperate in the production of KFX warplanes in Seoul, South Korea, on July 15, 2010.

Virtually, the KFX jet-fighter production project is an old project by the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) which only now could it be realized.

The idea of the project came from South Korean President Kim Dae Jung on March 2001 to replace older planes like F-4D/E Phantom II and F-5E/F Tiger.

Compared with F-16, KFX is projected to have an attack radius 50 percent higher, better avionic system and better anti radar (stealth) capability.

Erris said that Indonesia tried to do its best to meet its need for main weaponry system, including in the development of warplanes.

Therefore, Indonesia agreed to cooperate with South Korea, he added.

On the occasion, the two sides agreed that 80 percent of the funding would borne by partner country while the remaining 20 percent by Indonesia.

He said that the cooperation for the development of the 4.5 generation warplanes would be carried out in three stages, namely technological development in the 2011-2012 period, engineering and manufacturing and the third stage is the production phase.

Erris said that both sides agreed to produce some 150 to 200 units of KFX of which Indonesia would get 50 units.

"The three units would meet the need of three combat air-borne squadrons," he said.
(Uu.A014/HAJM)

en.antaranews.com

RI sending KFX jet-fighter production team to South Korea - ANTARA News

Indonesia is sending a KFX warplane production engineering team to South Korea as part of a cooperation agreement between the two nations to produce ...
en.antaranews.com en.antaranews.com
 
This show how important is wind tunnel test and other design work of any plane development, this is why design works takes years.

----------------------------------------

AlhamduliLLAH

South Korean KF-21 Fighter Performs Well In Flight Tests​

October 04, 2022

1665751650197.png


ANAHEIM, California—The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-21 Boramae multirole fighter is performing well in initial flight tests and matching handling qualities predicted by modeling simulations, the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) evaluation team says

South Korean KF-21 Fighter Performs Well In Flight Tests | Aviation Week Network

The Korean Aerospace Industries KF-21 Boramae multirole fighter is performing well in initial flight tests and matching handling qualities predicted by modeling simulations, the Republic of Korea Air Force evaluation team says.
aviationweek.com aviationweek.com
 
KFX/IFX design seen on Indonesian wind tunnel (BBAT3) 30 years of history. This design I would say as C103 design that become the basis of KF21 current design (C109).


C109 design.

1665752862009.png

1665752889546.png
 
Looking at the RI-South Korea KF-21 Boramae Fighter Jet Cooperation​

1667987561979.png


Jakarta, IDN Times - Fighter aircraft are a very important need for a country in order to maintain security and sovereignty. Indonesia is also one of the countries that has special attention to this issue.

Indonesia took part in the development of the South Korean KFX/IFX fighter (South Korea) officially named KF-21 Boramae.

What exactly is Indonesia's role in the cooperation in developing the KF-21 Boramae with South Korea?

1. Sales target of 596 units​


1667987607831.png

Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia in 2010-2013, Eris Herryanto. (IDN Times/Sonya Michaella)

Former Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense in 2010-2013, Eris Herryanto, revealed a special interest in Western countries buying this product of cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea.

Indonesia and South Korea also target sales of KF-21 Boramae to reach 596 units.

"These top priority countries are Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, Finland to Sweden," said Eris, in the Indonesian Next Generation Journalist on Korea workshop organized by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia and the Korea Foundation, in Jakarta, Tuesday (11/10/2022).

The total funding that has been prepared for this program from 2011 to 2026 reaches IDR 24.8 trillion.

2. Indonesia has strong competitiveness​

1667987722931.png

KFC Senior Program General Director, Ret. Jung Kwan Sun. (IDN Times/Sonya Michaella)

Meanwhile, KFC Senior General Director of Program, Jung Kwan Sun assessed that Indonesia is a great country and has strong competitiveness.

"Indonesia has world-class competitiveness in the world of fighter development. Indonesia can also gain knowledge about fighter development from this program," said Jung.


3. Indonesia's ability to develop its own fighter jets​

1667987806093.png


On the one hand, Eris thinks that Indonesia can actually develop its own fighter jets. So far, Indonesia has always bought fighter jets from abroad and has always followed from the factory of the country of origin.

"If Indonesia can make its own fighter aircraft, Indonesia can create a platform that suits its needs and geographical conditions," said Eris.

The beginning of Indonesia's involvement in the KF-X project was first agreed on July 15, 2010. The partnership starts with Indonesia which will bear the cost of the project as much as 20 percent, while the South Korean government will bear the cost as much as 60 percent and the remaining 20 percent will be borne by the local and foreign companies involved.

With the entry of Indonesia, the KFX project can also be referred to as the KFX/IFX (Korean Fighter Experiment/Indonesia Fighter Experiment) project.

The cooperation agreement includes a work assignment between Korean Aeropace Industries and PT Dirgantara Indonesia. In this work assignment, PT Dirgantara Indonesia sent about 100 engineers to South Korea. A joint research center was also opened on August 2, 2011 in Daejeon, South Korea.

 
Law that back the program

So the LOI to develop the fighter together was signed in 6 March 2009 and the MOU in 15 July 2010

1667988468576.png
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1591874790268186624

I suspect it is InfoGlobal Avionics system

1668408278554.png



------------------------------------

Until this date, Indonesian contribution on the program is still limited into design and aerostructure component. It is a thread related to Indonesian Aerospace competency in aerospace design.

Indonesia Aerospace will provide more than 50 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace​


Indonesia Aerospace will provide more than 50 million USD engineering service (design and analysts work) for Boeing Aerospace

Indonesia Aerospace not only sells complete plane, but also sells plane parts (aerostructure), MRO of plane and turbine, and engineering service. Indonesia Aerospace has more than 4000 employee where 700 of them are engineers. Based on the MOU, the engineering service Indonesia Aerospace would...
defence.pk
 
Last edited:

