KF 21 mass production will be started in 2024 inshaAllah

KF 21 mass production will be started in 2024

Korea to start mass production of KF-21 in 2024

optimize
The fourth prototype of the KF-21 Boramae conducts a test flight after taking off from the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, Feb. 20. Courtesy of Defense Acquisition Program Administration


Posted : 2023-03-23 15:43
Updated : 2023-03-24 16:23



By Kang Seung-woo

Korea's state-run arms procurement agency said, Thursday, it seeks to achieve "tentative" combat suitability of the KF-21 Boramae by May ― six months earlier than planned ― in order to kick off mass production of the domestically developed fighter jet next year.

The 4.5-generation combat aircraft is expected to enter service in 2026, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration added.

Since its maiden flight in July 2022, four prototypes of the KF-21, developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), have flown a total of 142 sorties as of March 10, including a flight reaching supersonic speed. It also carried out a successful flight with its advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar mounted earlier this month.

DAPA briefed lawmakers during a session of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee on the development plan, including its push to complete a provisional combat suitability test on the jet in May this year.

Under the plan, DAPA is to ink the mass-production contract in the first half of next year after conducting a feasibility study on the production from May to August this year and finalizing the mass production plan in December.

"We have decided to adjust the scheduled for achieving its tentative combat suitability," it said in a report to the Assembly.

The provisional testing scheme has been introduced to allow weapons developers to secure mass-production budgets even before prototypes meet all combat requirements in an effort to accelerate the overall production process. The Joint Chiefs of Staff will carry out the test.

"Through more than 140 test flights, we have demonstrated the KF-21's performance of initial flight stability, supersonic flight, AESA radar detection accuracy and weapons," DAPA said.

DAPA also told lawmakers that it plans to deploy the first KF-21 aircraft in the latter half of 2026.

The KF-21 project, previously known as the KF-X, aimed at manufacturing a fighter plane with higher capabilities than a KF-16 fighter, was initiated in March 2001 by late President Kim Dae-jung. The Air Force plans to secure 120 advanced multi-role fighter jets by 2032 to replace its aging fleet of F-4s and F-5s under the project.

Korea and Indonesia signed a deal in 2010 to cooperate on the project, under which Jakarta would fund 20 percent of the total development cost of 8.8 trillion won ($6.8 billion), in exchange for a number of planes that would be manufactured there for the Indonesian Air Force, as well as for technology transfer.

Along with the AESA radar that tracks multiple targets with highly advanced and efficient components, the KF-21 employs various high-end technologies, including an infrared search-and-track system that detects low-flying targets emitting infrared radiation, such as anti-ship missiles.

The fighter jet will be equipped with air-to-air missiles such as the AIM-2000 by Germany-based Diehl and the Meteor by Britain's MBDA. In addition, air-to-surface combat capabilities will be added during the second phase of the project from 2026 to 2028.

www.koreatimes.co.kr

Korea to start mass production of KF-21 in 2024

Korea's state-run arms procurement agency said, Thursday, it seeks to achieve
www.koreatimes.co.kr
 

State arms agency to sign KF-21 mass-production contract next year

All News 10:12 March 23, 2023
AEN20230323002600325_01_i_P4.jpg


SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state arms procurement agency is seeking to sign a contract next year to mass-produce the homegrown KF-21 Boramae fighter, its officials said Thursday, in what could be a key milestone for the jet acquisition project.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) briefed lawmakers during a session of the National Assembly's defense committee on the development plan, including its push to complete a "provisional" combat suitability test on the jet in May this year.

Under the plan, DAPA is to ink the mass-production contract in the first half of next year after conducting a feasibility study on the production from May to August this year and finalizing the mass production plan in December.

The provisional combat suitability test has been rescheduled to May from November as DAPA has "optimized" testing and evaluation plans, officials said.

The provisional testing scheme has been introduced to allow weapons developers to secure mass-production budgets even before prototypes meet all combat requirements in an effort to accelerate the overall production process. The Joint Chiefs of Staff is to carry out the test.

DAPA also told lawmakers that it plans to deploy the first KF-21 aircraft in the latter half of 2026.

The high-profile fighter project has made a series of milestones, including achieving supersonic speeds in January.

Launched in 2015, the KF-21 project worth 8.8 trillion won (US$6.77 billion) seeks to develop the 4.5th-generation fighter to replace the country's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets waiting to be decommissioned following decades of service.

en.yna.co.kr

State arms agency to sign KF-21 mass-production contract next year | Yonhap News Agency

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state arms procurement agency is seeking to...
en.yna.co.kr
 
n.news.naver.com

KF-21 '잠정 전투용 적합' 판정 5월로 앞당긴다… 2024년 양산 시작

한국형 전투기 KF-21 '보라매'의 '잠정 전투용 적합' 판정 절차가 기존 계획보다 6개월 앞당겨진다. KF-21은 오는 2024년 양산을 시작해 2026년 후반기부터 전력화될 예정이다. 방위사업청은 23일 국회
n.news.naver.com n.news.naver.com
KF-21 Boramae is expected to receive its initial combat readiness certification in May, six months ahead of schedule. This will enable full production of KF-21 Boramae to commence in 2024.

The initial combat readiness certification was originally scheduled for November, but Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) adjusted the schedule to achieve full operational capability by late 2026.

Since KF-21 began its test flight in July 2022, four prototype aircraft have conducted 142 test flights. First supersonic test flight was conducted in January and first AESA radar integration flight was conducted in March.

According to DAPA, KF-21's flight characteristics, avionics, and AESA radar are all performing as intended. They'll soon begin testing weapons and additional radar detection testing with goal of completing system development by June 2026.

DAPA expects to receive approval for KF-21's full production in December, and begin full production in 2024. This will be followed by contract signing for full production in early 2024. The Republic of Korea Air Force will procure a total of 120x KF-21 by 2032.
 
It looks like it may go the same route as the F-35 where the rear vision of the pilot is blocked by the fuselage.

maxresdefault.jpg

KF-21



main-qimg-eb4bbc81070245d2652cf914bd89208d-lq

F-22


190916-F-QP712-0050-1140x558.jpeg

F-35, F-15


1600px-F-16_cockpit.JPG

F-16

7658493k.jpg

FA-18E Super Hornet (single seater)

US_Navy_110620-N-OP638-047_An_F-A-18E_Super_Hornet_assigned_to_the_Checkmates_of_Strike_Fighter_Squadron_VFA_211_launches_from_the_aircraft_carri.jpg

FA-18F Super Hornet (tandem seater)
 
I would say better technology allow the canopy to be like F35/KF21

See J20 new Canopy design


It will make more space for fuel while better avionics make the situational awareness still quite high
 
KF-21 Borame, air-to-air missile separation and machine gun firing test
 
Any idea when will Indonesia be inducting these aircrafts? And how many is the eventual target for Indonesian Air Force?
48 planes are the promise for the deal (for Korean it will be 120 planes), but as fighter production facility is being built in Indonesian Aerospace and the company is entering fighter manufacturing business, the number of KF21 being produced in Indonesian Aerospace will likely be quite many, more over because there is plan to keep developing it until 6 generation fighter.

231531-4fc2db4932f0a55441d17eafc5087a10.jpg


Adding with Indonesia Defense Law which forbids any foreign defense equipment being bought if there is already local alternative, plus with expected economic growth that is projected by IMF, it is very likely the planes will be bought for at least 150-250 planes. That will also likely STEALTH wingman UCAV program being started by Indonesian Aerospace after 2026.

Indonesia will also become part of supply chain and supply wing and tail part for all KF21 population. Actually even current prototypes have Indonesian made parts, alluminium ones (informed by my connection inside the program and also backed by the company document I have posted in KFX/IFX thread). For the composite, Indonesian Aerospace still need to improve its production facility.

1679815907464-png.922182


We can see Jokowi speech during KF21 roll out ceremony, despite he is not the initiator of the cooperation that has been started since 2011, he said the plane will be Indonesian fighter backbone until 2040's. The one that initiated the program from Indonesian side (Democrat Party) is currently serving as opposition in parliament.


For future after 2040, the fighter types operated by Indonesian Air Force will likely only two, KF21 and Rafale (42 planes) while the rest will likely be retired in late 2030's.

For precise induction, we cannot tell you when as the development program hasnt been completed

IFX production facility in Indonesian Aerospace

Before

DSC_5288.jpg


After

FfzZETqVIAA_weD
 
