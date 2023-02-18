What's new

'No going back' for S.Korea, Indonesia defence cooperation after jet funding dispute (Reuters)

'No going back' for S.Korea, Indonesia defence cooperation after jet funding dispute​


By Josh Smith

TYCLOQKBV5PGPNDMOEFFRMJOXU.jpg

A full-scale mockup of South Korea’s KF-X fighter jet is displayed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition in Seongnam, South Korea, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Josh Smith/File Photo


SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Defence cooperation between South Korea and Indonesia will expand, diplomats from the two countries said on Friday, after a dispute over funding for a joint fighter jet project was resolved last year.

Indonesia had halted payments for its 20% share of development costs for the KFX jet in 2019, casting a cloud over the 8.1 trillion won ($6.16 billion) project, but it resumed payment late last year.

"The project did have some bumps but I think any project of this scale is bound to have some issues," Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, South Korea's director general for ASEAN and Southeast Asian Affairs, said when asked by Reuters about the project during a briefing at the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul.

"We’re very happy that the financial contribution from the Indonesian side was resumed last year, and we are confident that this will continue," she added.

"I think both sides are committed and there is no going back on this important initiative."

The next-generation aircraft developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (047810.KS) (KAI) is designed to be a cheaper, less stealthy alternative to the U.S.-built F-35, on which South Korea relies. A prototype of the jet successfully conducted its first test flight in July.

"Both sides are already in the same thread to continue this project, so we can also increase our cooperation especially in the defence industry," said Riza Hera Wardhana, counsellor for political affairs at the Indonesian embassy.

Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto noted that Indonesian pilots were in South Korea to train with the new jet.

"It's showing that the commitment of the two countries is unchanging," he said at the briefing.

The KFX project is a cornerstone of South Korea's expanding defence industry, which signed big deals with Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries last year.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to step up efforts to boost the export of weapons and secure cutting-edge defence technologies as he aims for South Korea to become the world's fourth-largest arms exporter.

RI, South Korea mark 50 years of diplomacy, look to stronger cooperation

2023_01_27_134929_1674806934._large.jpg


A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM Jakarta


● Sat, January 28, 2023

As Indonesia and South Korea celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries are eyeing stronger economic cooperation and investment amid the geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi said that over five decades, the two countries had forged even closer ties with each other.

“Today, Indonesia and the ROK [Republic of Korea] are more than close friends. We are special strategic partners,” Retno said in her recorded address, presented at an event in Jakarta on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of Indonesia-South Korea diplomatic relations.

What were the reasons to halt payments? And how did it resolve?
 

Indonesia to boost partnership with S. Korea on 50th anniv. of diplomatic ties: envoy​


All News 16:39 February 17, 2023

By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia's top envoy in South Korea on Friday stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed Jakarta's continued commitment to a joint fighter development project, as the two sides mark the 50th anniversary this year of forging diplomatic ties.

"The anniversary of 50 years of Indonesia-Korea friendship is very important and will become a remarkable story among the two countries," Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto said during a press briefing at his official residence in Seoul. "On the other side, this celebration can also be a critical juncture for the two nations to reflect upon its 50 years of friendship and define approaches to enhance cooperation for the coming decades."

He pledged efforts to boost bilateral cooperation at the governmental and business levels alike as well as to promote person-to-person exchanges.

The two nations are celebrating the anniversary formally under the theme of "Closer Friendship Stronger Partnership."

"The theme reflects the hope for a deeper friendship between Indonesia and Korea, and a more solid partnership between the two countries in the years to come," the envoy said.

He also reaffirmed that Indonesia remains committed to defense cooperation with South Korea, especially the project to develop the KF-21 multirole fighter aircraft together.

Indonesia had agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the total development cost for the 8.8 trillion-won (US$6.7 billion) project launched in 2015. Despite the deal, the country had halted payments since January 2019 and was estimated to have overdue payments of about 800 billion won.

"At that time, my government had formally decided in the Cabinet meeting that this project will be continued despite financial disturbance. Because of the pandemic, we were left with difficulties ... but last year and this year, the financial contribution will be continued," Sulistiyanto said. "This is following the commitment from my president."

In November, Indonesia resumed payments for its share of the cost for the joint project, with its defense ministry delivering 9.4 billion won to the South Korean government.

Indonesia wants to get more shares on the production, not only with Indonesian Aerospace participation since 2011 and production by Indonesian Aerospace, but trying to include other companies like Avionics companies, InfoGlobal.

There are some group in Indonesia who are not satisfied with previous deal.

Indonesia current administration is too much looking on the monetary benefit on any defense program. I mean they want Indonesian financial contribution at 1.5 billion USD can be justified economically.

Indonesian administration has tendency not to give adequate budget for R&D development. I mean even Indonesian R80 plane program is not funded by current administration. We also can see N219 drama on the financing issue despite its development cost is not much, but the program needs long time and effort to get government funding. We also halt N 245 program development despite it just cost around 300 million USD until its development completed.

---------------------------------------

Despite so, Cabinet meeting since 2018 has already come up with decision to continue the program and push for renegotiation.

The deal is reached in 2021 November where Indonesia can still pay the program development cost until 2028 with 30 % of them will be paid in barter (not USD or Won).

-------------------------------------

The program is started since SBY administration (currently is acting as opposition) in 2009 (MOU), and 2011 (Contract Agreement). 2011 is the first development phase (Technology Development Phase).

2015 forward is called as Manufacturing Development Phase (And testing + Certification) = EMD
 
Flashback on the project


2018 article made by Indonesian defence analyst

--------------------------------------------------


Should Indonesia continue KFX/IFX program?

2017_03_31_24294_1490931776._large.jpg

In a busy assembly hangar of PT Dirgantara Indonesia (DI) stands a new light transport airplane. (JP/Marguerite Afra Sapiie)



Curie Maharani and Sezsy Yuniorrita (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Wed, July 4, 2018



After eight years, the KFX/IFX indigenous jet fighter coproduction program involving Indonesia and South Korea is hanging in the balance.

South Korean officials have expressed concern about Indonesia’s failure to pay its share of investment in 2017, saying this put the program in jeopardy. Indonesia has to make a decision on its participation in the program sooner rather than later.

The KFX is an essential part of the acquisition strategy that aims to kill two birds with one stone: to replace air force inventory — around 300 jet fighters in Korea and more than two squadrons in Indonesia — and to build up indigenous research and development (R&D) capabilities and manufacturing capacity.

It was agreed that six prototypes and around 120 aircraft would be built by 2021 and 2032, respectively. Predictably, the program ran up against (geo)political, technical and fiscal issues.

The financial risk is mitigated by a burden-sharing scheme in which Indonesia as the junior partner has committed to US$1.4 billion for R&D and to the procurement of 50 jets, whereas Korea as the lead would provide $7.1 billion and order around 150 aircraft.

Yet the project still fell short of the required financial and technological capacity. In 2015, United States firm Lockheed Martin joined in as a third partner to close the gap.

Political risks have threatened the project more than once. The Korean side postponed the program twice, in 2011 and 2013, for a soul-searching period that eventually addressed its self-doubt, while Indonesia patiently waited. The US government’s refusal to transfer four core technologies in 2015 came as another blow, but Korea and Indonesia persevered.

The technological gap between Indonesia and Korea presents the biggest challenge for the program. Korea, having experience in manufacturing jet fighters from two earlier projects, sought to bridge the gap by building up local capacity, including for the AESA radar and cruise missiles. Zero experience in Indonesia in developing fighters has been mitigated by strengthening local capacity to improve technological readiness, especially in weaponry systems.

South Korea has both the ingenuity and determination to complete the KFX program. They combined indigenous R&D and an offset deal accompanying their procurement of 40 F-35s to secure the transfer of 25 technologies from Lockheed Martin to the KFX program. When the US refused to transfer four core technologies (AESA radar, infrared search and tracking, electronic optical targeting pods and radio frequency jammers), Korea wasted no time to approach European partners — Sweden and the United Kingdom — and Israel, to name a few, for alternatives.

For Indonesia, the challenges stem not only from technological issues, but also from (geo)political and institutional aspect. Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy dictates the politics of arms diversification.

Not only has this placed Indonesia in the crossfire of US sanctions on Russian arms. Even worse, Indonesia’s plan to proceed with the purchase of Su-35s increases the possibility that the US will block technology transfer to the KFX/IFX project.

Institutional deficiencies are also holding Indonesia back. First, the absence of a defense technology security system, which is vital to ensure the security of technology developed with and transferred from a foreign partner. Since 2014, Korea has been urging Indonesia to establish such a system as a counterpart to its Defense Technology Control Bureau. Unless such a system is put in place, it’s hard to imagine that a foreign partner would entrust Indonesia with its treasured technology.

Second, worse yet, there is perpetual self-doubt that leads to concern about “when to cut losses”, which has intensified upon learning of the risk of a US technology ban.

What are the options available for Indonesia? First, to bail out from the KFX/IFX project means abandoning the most expensive defense R&D and government multiyear priority program that has spanned two presidencies. That choice would cause domestic uproar and create tension with Korea.

Second, to continue IFX without US assistant to Korea, which implies finding a new partner. Great complications would accompany this choice, including the time and cost for starting over as well as adjustment to the new partner.

Third, to continue KFX/IFX with caution.

Both the first and second option would likely end up the same: to scrap the KFX and buy off-the-shelf with offset. A choice that would come eight years and more than Rp 3 trillion too late.

The third option makes more sense for three reasons. First, there is arguably no other country Indonesia has deeper defense technology cooperation with. Seoul has assisted three Indonesian defense companies, aircraft maker PT Dirgantara Indonesia, shipbuilder PT PAL and arms producer PT Pindad, during their survival period (1999-2009), through technology transfer in the procurement of Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and Landing Platform Dock (LPD) training aircraft. Since then, the two countries have had six annual defense cooperation industrial meeting (DCIMs), which increased the level of familiarity and trust.

Second, Seoul and Jakarta have stumbled upon many impediments and successfully overcome them. There were glitches during technology transfer of the LPDs and their submarine program. Still the two managed to settle the issues, albeit involving third party assistance.

Now Indonesia has not only produced its own LPDs, but also exported its own version to the Philippines. PT PAL is now building a submarine as part of technology transfer that followed Indonesia’s procurement of two submarines from Korea.

The third argument depends on how Indonesia plays its geopolitics cards. Indonesia-US relations are improving, although not yet fully restored. More opportunities are on the table, including technological cooperation beyond foreign military sales.

Earlier this year, the US offered to sign a Terms of Reference on Armaments Cooperation, which, if approved, will pave the way for partnerships between the US Armed Forces and the Indonesian counterpart — a small step, but nevertheless progress toward building trust.

If that confidence is maintained, this would help Indonesia make the KFX program a success.

This is good for Indonesia. S. Korea have a well established tech industry and it's reflected in thier defence industry. Indonesia should use the opportunity to enhance it's own defence industry. Indonesia has the opportunity to be an economic powerhouse in the coming years.
 

Indonesia to receive KF-21 prototype no 5 if payments completed​

13 APRIL 2023

by Akhil Kadidal

bsp_55840-jdw-21438.jpeg

Indonesia has resumed cost-sharing payments for its involvement in the KAI KF-21 fighter aircraft programme. (DAPA)


The South Korean government has confirmed that it will transfer a Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-21 Boramae fighter aircraft prototype to Indonesia, provided Jakarta fulfils its financial obligations to the project.

Speaking to Janes, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) said that the single-seat “KF-21 prototype no 5 will be transferred to Indonesia” as part of the joint engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) agreement signed by both countries.

Under the conditions of the joint KF-21 development project, PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI, Indonesian-aircraft Industries) was to receive one prototype of the aircraft for testing and research.

Seoul's confirmation quashes speculation that South Korea would retain the fifth prototype in the country. The fifth prototype, which is being produced at KAI's Sacheon factory, was notably missing its Indonesian flag during a visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on 24 November 2022. All earlier KF-21 prototypes had the Indonesian flag painted alongside the South Korean Taegukgi flag.

This prompted speculation that Indonesia would not receive the aircraft. However, a representative of PTDI told Janes in April 2023 that "Indonesia is still considered a participant in the project and has not been dropped".

Quoting from DAPA's statement that the transfer of prototype no 5 will be carried out "on condition that Indonesia carries out its participation properly as a co-developer, such as payment of production sharing".

Between 2016 and 2019, the Indonesian government made payments of KRW227.2 billion (USD171.5 million) for the KF-X/IF-X (KF-21) program. However, in 2021 the outstanding payments have increased to KRW600 billion. On 3 November 2022, Janes reported that Indonesia was restarting its payments after negotiations in November 2021.


'No going back' for S.Korea, Indonesia defence cooperation after jet funding dispute​


By Josh Smith

TYCLOQKBV5PGPNDMOEFFRMJOXU.jpg

A full-scale mockup of South Korea’s KF-X fighter jet is displayed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition in Seongnam, South Korea, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Josh Smith/File Photo


SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Defence cooperation between South Korea and Indonesia will expand, diplomats from the two countries said on Friday, after a dispute over funding for a joint fighter jet project was resolved last year.

Indonesia had halted payments for its 20% share of development costs for the KFX jet in 2019, casting a cloud over the 8.1 trillion won ($6.16 billion) project, but it resumed payment late last year.

"The project did have some bumps but I think any project of this scale is bound to have some issues," Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, South Korea's director general for ASEAN and Southeast Asian Affairs, said when asked by Reuters about the project during a briefing at the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul.

"We’re very happy that the financial contribution from the Indonesian side was resumed last year, and we are confident that this will continue," she added.

"I think both sides are committed and there is no going back on this important initiative."

The next-generation aircraft developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (047810.KS) (KAI) is designed to be a cheaper, less stealthy alternative to the U.S.-built F-35, on which South Korea relies. A prototype of the jet successfully conducted its first test flight in July.

"Both sides are already in the same thread to continue this project, so we can also increase our cooperation especially in the defence industry," said Riza Hera Wardhana, counsellor for political affairs at the Indonesian embassy.

Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto noted that Indonesian pilots were in South Korea to train with the new jet.

"It's showing that the commitment of the two countries is unchanging," he said at the briefing.

The KFX project is a cornerstone of South Korea's expanding defence industry, which signed big deals with Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries last year.

President Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to step up efforts to boost the export of weapons and secure cutting-edge defence technologies as he aims for South Korea to become the world's fourth-largest arms exporter.

South Korea is really doing well. Punching above their size militarily with exports to several countries. Kudos to them
 

Yoon, Indonesian president agree to strengthen security, economic partnership​




All News13:32 September 08, 2023




By Lee Haye-ah

JAKARTA, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo agreed Friday to strengthen their countries' security and economic partnership, including by boosting cooperation in arms and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The two leaders reached the agreement during a summit at the presidential palace in Jakarta, which came on the last day of Yoon's four-day visit to Indonesia to attend annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Indonesia.

1694358832053.jpeg

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) walk together, joined by their wives, during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Sept. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoon and Widodo noted the need to strengthen the bilateral special strategic partnership, including through collaboration between the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative, which centers on enhancing strategic cooperation among South Korea and the 10 ASEAN member states, and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, which revolves around the cooperation principles of ASEAN centrality, inclusivity, openness and transparency.

In particular, the two agreed to further strengthen arms cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to successfully completing a joint project to develop KF-21 fighter jets.
Indonesia is the biggest buyer of South Korean arms among ASEAN members, with their total valued at $4.3 billion. The country was also the first nation to import South Korean KT-1 and T-50 aircraft and is the only country so far to have imported a South Korean submarine.

The two leaders agreed to continue to expand trade and investment based on their countries' Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which took effect in January, build up Indonesia's EV and battery industry, and facilitate increased exports of South Korean halal food to Indonesia.

1694358909085.jpeg

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (4th from L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (3rd from R) hold a summit at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Sept. 8, 2023. (Antara)

Bilateral trade amounted to US$26 billion last year, the fourth-largest sum among ASEAN states, while South Korean investment in Indonesia reached an accumulated $22.7 billion last year, the third-largest sum among the bloc's members.

The two sides committed to enhancing cooperation in building infrastructure, such as carbon-neutral purification plants, water and sewage systems, and tunnels, in line with the planned relocation of Indonesia's capital city to the East Kalimantan province by 2045.

Also, Yoon and Widodo agreed to strengthen the institutional framework to support South Korean businesses in Indonesia, such as by protecting their key technologies, and to increase people-to-people exchanges through the launch of a new Korean language institute in Indonesia next year and additional government-sponsored scholarship programs, as well as university student exchange programs.

The leaders committed to boosting cooperation on regional and international issues as they agreed on the need for a firm and united response from the international community to North Korea's nuclear provocations and threats.

South Korea also sought Indonesia's support for its bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

 
