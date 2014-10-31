ICC Destroying Cricket

AsianLion
ICC has become a real controversial, problematic for other nations after Big 3- India, Australia and England made decisions to rule others through autocratic methods and bring in new rules to their own convenience.
Most countries protested against the ICC big 3 offer, and only Pakistan voted against this controversial makeup.
* ICC Umpires have become controversial.
* ICC crackdown against chuck bowling before world cup, illegally copying Australian University rules and technology and amending the 15 degree rule has made a big outcry of controversial ICC crackdown.
* Recent changes to the ICC's protocols around illegal bowling actions, which heralded a new round of tests and bans for transgressors including Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal, have been an example of the new ICC structure offering worthwhile outcomes for the game. Most pointedly, it has allowed umpires and match referees to think they can operate without fear of political ramifications for simply enforcing the laws, but which affects only targeted countries.
* The purge of illegal bowling actions had its genesis in the ICC's cricket committee and has become controversial.
* India has been humiliated after West Indies called off tour in the middle.
* The biggest problem of fixtures layout by ICC, ICC gives more matches and fixtures to Big 3 teams on revenue basis and not on performance or top teams table.
* Edwards acknowledges that the "meritocracy" principles driving much of this year's governance reforms - which just happened to place India, England and Australia at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in terms of revenue from ICC events - have placed additional pressure on other nations to get their houses in order or risk relegation from cricket's top tier.
* ICC after the "big three" reforms ushered in by Edwards, India's N Srinivasan and England's Giles Clarke have failed.
