Huawei Nearlink launched, new wireless technology far ahead of Bluetooth

Huawei Nearlink launched, new wireless technology far ahead of Bluetooth​

Today, Huawei officially launched a new generation of short-range wireless connection technology – NearLink. This technology brings together the collective collaboration of more than 300 leading enterprises and institutions at home and abroad.
It also uses a set of standards to integrate the advantages of traditional wireless technologies such as Bluetooth and WIFI, and its performance is significantly stronger.
Compared with traditional wireless connections, Huawei Nearlink has the advantages of 60% lower power consumption, 6 times higher speed, 1/30 delay, and 10 times higher number of network connections.

Nearlink can be used in various scenarios such as consumer electronics, smart homes, electric vehicles, and industrial smart manufacturing to provide a stronger HarmonyOS experience for the Internet of Everything.
In terms of smartphones, PCs, cars, and others, it can create lower latency, lower power consumption, wider coverage, and safer connection technologies for users.
 
But does it comply with standard IEEE communication protocol to retrofit other generation of wireless Bluetooth communication with this technology?
 

