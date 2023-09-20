What's new

Huawei Nearlink new wireless technology will debut on September 25

Published
1 day ago on September 19, 2023
By Yash Mishra

Huawei Nearlink wireless technology is set to debut on September 25 with new products launching at the Autumn 2023 flagship unveiling conference. Last month, Huawei announced Nearlink and its capabilities at the HDC 2023 software event.

According to the information, Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 will be one of the products taking advantage of this new wireless tech out of the box.

With Nearlink, Huawei is looking forward to the revolution in the area of wireless transmission capability. It’s revealed that Nearlink takes about 60% less power than traditional wireless transmission technologies. It has 6x faster speed, 1/30 delay, and 10x network connection support. :o:These are some amazing qualities of the Nearlink.

Nearlink uses a set of standards to integrate the advantages of traditional wireless technologies including Bluetooth. It can solve the needs of smart devices and smart homes that cannot meet the ultimate experience such as latency and reliability in some subdivided scenarios.

For example, the air interface delay of an e-sports mouse can be increased from milliseconds to microseconds. In addition, with high bandwidth and anti-interference capabilities, lossless audio which has been difficult to achieve with Bluetooth headsets in the past has become a reality.

In the smart travel situation, the positioning accuracy of Nearlink digital car keys has changed from meter level to decimeter level. Still, the tech has not been seen in action and we would like to see all of these capabilities of Huawei Nearlink as its debut will happen next week.

Huawei NearLink launched with 6x Bluetooth speed

Aug 10, 2023

Huawei recently introduced NearLink, its latest generation of short-range wireless connection technology. Short-range communications are wireless technologies that allow devices to connect to each other over a short distance. One of the most common examples of short-range communication is Bluetooth. But Huawei’s new NearLink technology is claimed to be significantly faster than Bluetooth. And it has the potential to be used as a standard connection technology for future devices.

This is a significant achievement for Huawei, as it has been blacklisted by the US government. However, Huawei remains a major player in the global tech industry, and NearLink is a sign that the company is still innovating despite its challenges.

Huawei’s NearLink could be a game changer

NearLink is the result of a collaborative effort between more than 300 leading enterprises and institutions from around the world. It combines the strengths of traditional wireless technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, resulting in a much faster, more reliable, and more energy-efficient connection.

Huawei-NearLink-Data.jpg


NearLink is six times faster than Bluetooth and has a latency of just 1/30th of a millisecond. This makes it ideal for applications that require high-speed data transfer and low latency, such as augmented reality and virtual reality. NearLink also supports up to 10 times more group connections than Bluetooth, making it well-suited for multi-device applications like smart home systems and industrial automation. Also, energy consumption has decreased by up to 60%.

Huawei says NearLink can be used in a variety of scenarios, including consumer electronics, smart homes, electric vehicles, and industrial smart manufacturing.

But Huawei is not the only company working on new short-range wireless connection technologies. Apple has its own technology called Ultra Wideband (UWB). Other companies, such as Qualcomm and MediaTek are also involved in the development of this field. However, NearLink appears to be an advanced short-range wireless connection technology that has the potential to become the standard for future devices.
 

