Huawei Nearlink new wireless technology will debut on September 25

Huawei’s NearLink could be a game changer​

Aug 10, 2023 Huawei recently introduced NearLink, its latest generation of short-range wireless connection technology. Short-range communications are wireless technologies that allow devices to connect to each other over a short distance. One of the most common examples of short-range communication is Bluetooth . But Huawei’s new NearLink technology is claimed to be significantly faster than Bluetooth. And it has the potential to be used as a standard connection technology for future devices.This is a significant achievement for Huawei, as it has been blacklisted by the US government. However, Huawei remains a major player in the global tech industry, and NearLink is a sign that the company is still innovating despite its challenges.NearLink is the result of a collaborative effort between more than 300 leading enterprises and institutions from around the world. It combines the strengths of traditional wireless technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, resulting in a much faster, more reliable, and more energy-efficient connection.NearLink is six times faster than Bluetooth and has a latency of just 1/30th of a millisecond. This makes it ideal for applications that require high-speed data transfer and low latency, such as augmented reality and virtual reality. NearLink also supports up to 10 times more group connections than Bluetooth, making it well-suited for multi-device applications like smart home systems and industrial automation. Also, energy consumption has decreased by up to 60%.Huawei says NearLink can be used in a variety of scenarios, including consumer electronics, smart homes, electric vehicles, and industrial smart manufacturing.But Huawei is not the only company working on new short-range wireless connection technologies. Apple has its own technology called Ultra Wideband (UWB) . Other companies, such as Qualcomm and MediaTek are also involved in the development of this field. However, NearLink appears to be an advanced short-range wireless connection technology that has the potential to become the standard for future devices.