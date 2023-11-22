Huawei debuts ‘5.5G’ intelligent core network solution​

beijingwalker
Huawei debuts ‘5.5G’ intelligent core network solutionByJuan Pedro Tomás
November 21, 2023
Huawei said that its new core network solution applies intelligence, as well as intent-driven technologies, to the core networkChinese vendor Huawei announced the launch of its “5.5G” intelligent core network solution, the company said in a release.
George Gao, president of the Huawei Cloud Core Network product line, said that future mobile networks should be deterministic and deliver several key features including 10 Gbps downlink, 1 Gbps uplink and up to 100 billion IoT connections, as well as harmonized communication and sensing and native intelligence.
Huawei highlighted that its new core network solution applies intelligence as well as intent-driven technologies and network foundation models to the core network, helping operators build service, network and operations and maintenance (O&M) intelligence.
By incorporating ultra-HD, interactive and intelligent capabilities into calls, new calling-advanced upgrades traditional single-modal communication to multi-modal communication, enabling operators’ content-based operations and creating greater value around calling, Gao said.
The 5.5G Core introduces the digital assistant and digital expert capabilities, Huawei said. The former can improve O&M efficiency for frequently occurring problems, and the latter uses foundation models and professional small models for joint analysis, to quickly locate complex core network faults and ensure a highly stable network, the vendor added.
5G-Advanced technology, or “5.5G”, will pave the way for a wider adoption of connectivity for industrial settings, John Gao, President of Huawei’s 5.5G domain, previously told RCR Wireless News.
Gao stressed that 5.5G will enable wireless production and flexible manufacturing with its low latency and high reliability, thus accelerating the intelligent transformation of industries.
Gao also noted that 5.5G will provide larger system capacities, lower-priced modules and large-scale service provisioning capabilities, which will enable scenarios with hundreds of millions of video connections. Gao also noted that scenarios with more extensively ubiquitous asset logistics can be managed using tags of lower costs and power consumption with 5.5G networks.
Huawei believes that previous investments made by operators to deploy 5G network infrastructure will be protected with the future launch of 5G-Advanced. Huawei’s president of wireless solution, Cao Ming, recently said during a media roundtable at Huawei’s 14th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), held last month in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.
The executive said that 5G-Advanced networks will not require large investments by operators in new network architecture and will be launched using 5G Standalone (SA) networks. He also said that Huawei is working with its partners to make sure that future 5.5G applications, devices and services will be fully compatible with current 5G networks.
Huawei had previously said that it planned to launch a complete set of commercial 5.5G network equipment in 2024.
RCR Wireless News recently published an editorial report dubbed “5G-Advanced deep dive: state of standards, products and use cases”, in which key industry leaders and analysts deep dive into 5G-Advanced progress in terms of standardization, as well as the new features and use cases that it will enable. Click here to access the report.