How the Car Broke London

How the Car Broke London



In a city that is famous for its public transportation, how did London become overrun with cars, and why are they making it impossible to use them? In this episode Andy travels across London, chatted with taxi drivers, urban planning experts and the public to try and understand How the Car broke London.

Time Stamps:
00:00 - It's becoming impossible to drive in London.
01:47 - Sponsored segment.
02:57 - Why would I buy a Car here?
03:35 - Londinium (Roman London).
04:18 - Hunting for the original Roman London Bridge.
05:00 - London's street layout explained.
06:18 - Population overload.
07:26 - Adapting London's streets for the Car.
08:00 - London's Highway Obsession (1960s-1980s).
09:15 - Why London sucks for driving vs driving in the USA.
10:04 - Interviewing a London Taxi Driver.
11:38 - Why parking sucks in London.
11:58 - How London stops you driving.
16:23 - The Congestion charge.
16:57 - ULEZ explained.
18:44 - Why drivers hate these plant boxes.
20:37 - Talking to Londoners about driving here?
21:59 - Could London become free of Cars?
23:20 - Decision time.
24:18 - The future of transportation in London

