Why the big car companies are losing China| DW
Big carmakers like Volkswagen and Toyota were once top sellers in China. Now they’re rapidly losing ground to a new generation of Chinese companies luring local buyers with advanced – and affordable – electric vehicles. Business Beyond looks at what legacy carmakers got wrong, what Beijing got right and how the next few years could reshuffle the global car industry.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:20 ‘Nobody thought of China’
04:41 New tech, new chance for Beijing
07:17 The Tesla effect
09:37 Don’t forget karaoke!
12:55 Price war
13:43 Made in China, sold worldwide