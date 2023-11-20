What's new

Here’s How BYD Rocked Toyota’s Manufacturing World

Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2017
Messages
4,150
Reaction score
0
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
insideevs.com

Here’s How BYD Rocked Toyota’s Manufacturing World

Once a leader in manufacturing efficiency, Toyota learned a lot from Chinese automaker BYD.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

“For the first time, I came face to face with the competitiveness of Chinese components,” Kato said. “In China, they were not simply learning and applying technologies, but also rapidly transforming manufacturing.”

“Laying eyes on equipment that I had never seen in Japan and their state-of-the-art manufacturing, I was struck by a sense of crisis – ’We’re in trouble!’ At the same time, I began to think that I would like to spend the rest of my career in China,” he added.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
BYD SALES SURGE 39% AS ELECTRIC VEHICLE DEMAND BOOMS
Replies
0
Views
149
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Tokyo Auto Show returns as local carmakers play EV catch-up
Replies
5
Views
170
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
China’s Car Maker BYD Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Profit With 82% Jump
Replies
0
Views
140
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Xpeng and BYD making waves in European car market with five star safety ratings
2
Replies
20
Views
580
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
beijingwalker
BYD calls on China automakers to unite, 'demolish the old' in global push
Replies
2
Views
304
StraightEdge
StraightEdge

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom