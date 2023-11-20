Menthol
Here’s How BYD Rocked Toyota’s Manufacturing World
Once a leader in manufacturing efficiency, Toyota learned a lot from Chinese automaker BYD.
insideevs.com
“For the first time, I came face to face with the competitiveness of Chinese components,” Kato said. “In China, they were not simply learning and applying technologies, but also rapidly transforming manufacturing.”
“Laying eyes on equipment that I had never seen in Japan and their state-of-the-art manufacturing, I was struck by a sense of crisis – ’We’re in trouble!’ At the same time, I began to think that I would like to spend the rest of my career in China,” he added.
