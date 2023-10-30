China’s Car Maker BYD Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Profit With 82% Jump​

beijingwalker
China’s Car Maker BYD Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Profit With 82% JumpOctober 30, 2023
The electric vehicle giant continues to preserve its domestic market leadership despite softer demand and increased competition
The BYD HAN EV is displayed during an exhibition test drive in Toluca, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD posted its highest ever quarterly profit on Monday, seeing a 82.2% increase in third-quarter earnings, compared to a year earlier.
BYD’s net profit for the third quarter reached 10.41 billion yuan ($1.42 billion), on a 38.5% rise in revenue to 162.2 billion yuan, the carmaker said in a market filing.
With the record earnings, BYD – short for Build Your Dreams – continues to preserve its domestic market leadership despite softer demand for electric vehicles and increased competition.
BYD’s third-quarter earnings were within its forecast range of between 9.55 billion yuan and 11.55 billion yuan.
Its profit grew, however, at a smaller pace than the second quarter when its earnings jumped 145%.
BYD’s Shenzhen-listed shares ended Monday’s trade up a little over 1%.
