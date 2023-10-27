Xpeng and BYD making waves in European car market with five star safety ratings

艹艹艹
Xpeng and BYD making waves in European car market with five star safety ratings25/10/2023
Chinese car brands Xpeng and BYD have scored Euro NCAP five star ratings for their latest models.
The Xpeng P7, BYD Seal and Dolphin were all awarded the maximum five stars.
European manufacturers remain switched on too, with the Mercedes E-Class and the Mercedes EQE SUV both achieving a ‘very good’ grading for their Highway Assist systems.
In today’s super-competitive European car market, Chinese manufacturers are keen to demonstrate that their cars are a match for better-established brands.
And the cars released today show that safety is one of the areas where they compete, to the benefit of car-buyers.
All three have achieved Euro NCAP’s highest star rating, with little to choose between them, particularly in the areas of adult and child crash protection.
Euro NCAP said all three are well-equipped with “an impressive range of safety technologies”, including lane and speed assistance.
But European manufacturers also remain at the cutting edge of technology, and assisted driving technology continues to evolve rapidly.
Two cars from Mercedes-Benz – the E-Class and the EQE SUV – are rated as ‘Very Good’ in Euro NCAP’s final assessments before its requirements become broader and more demanding in 2024.
Dr Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCA, said: “Competition between car manufacturers is the driving force behind Euro NCAP’s success.
“No manufacturer can afford to be left behind when it comes to safety, and this is the motivation for innovation.
“The new Chinese brands have hit the ground running, recognizing that European car-buyers will not compromise on safety.
“But technology is evolving faster than ever before, and areas like Assisted Driving open new areas for competition, and Euro NCAP will ensure that these new technologies are introduced in a way that realises their full safety benefit.”
