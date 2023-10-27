What's new

Xpeng and BYD making waves in European car market with five star safety ratings

Xpeng and BYD making waves in European car market with five star safety ratings

25/10/2023

Chinese car brands Xpeng and BYD have scored Euro NCAP five star ratings for their latest models.

The Xpeng P7, BYD Seal and Dolphin were all awarded the maximum five stars.

European manufacturers remain switched on too, with the Mercedes E-Class and the Mercedes EQE SUV both achieving a ‘very good’ grading for their Highway Assist systems.

In today’s super-competitive European car market, Chinese manufacturers are keen to demonstrate that their cars are a match for better-established brands.

And the cars released today show that safety is one of the areas where they compete, to the benefit of car-buyers.

All three have achieved Euro NCAP’s highest star rating, with little to choose between them, particularly in the areas of adult and child crash protection.

Euro NCAP said all three are well-equipped with “an impressive range of safety technologies”, including lane and speed assistance.

But European manufacturers also remain at the cutting edge of technology, and assisted driving technology continues to evolve rapidly.

Two cars from Mercedes-Benz – the E-Class and the EQE SUV – are rated as ‘Very Good’ in Euro NCAP’s final assessments before its requirements become broader and more demanding in 2024.

Dr Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCA, said: “Competition between car manufacturers is the driving force behind Euro NCAP’s success.

“No manufacturer can afford to be left behind when it comes to safety, and this is the motivation for innovation.

“The new Chinese brands have hit the ground running, recognizing that European car-buyers will not compromise on safety.

“But technology is evolving faster than ever before, and areas like Assisted Driving open new areas for competition, and Euro NCAP will ensure that these new technologies are introduced in a way that realises their full safety benefit.”

Huge news!
They might change the rules soon, just like when they to suppress Japanese cars for being too fuel efficient.
 

Xpeng To Roll Out Driver-Assist Tech in Europe, Expand in China

Published October 26, 2023

People look at an Xpeng G9 electric vehicle at the Munich Motor Show in September 2023

Bloomberg via Getty Images

KEY TAKEAWAYS​

  • Tesla's rival, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng, reportedly will launch its driver-assist technology in Europe by the end of next year and also expand it to 50 cities in China.
  • Available for a fee on certain models, Xpeng says its technology uses software support to simplify driving.
  • Driver-assist features have become popular with customers in China.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng (XPEV) reportedly plans to launch driver-assist technology in Europe by the end of 2024, though details about the range of features haven't been released.1

Xpeng was up more than 3.5% in midday trading Thursday after the news was reported by several media outlets Wednesday.

Brian Gu, the honorary vice chairman of Xpeng's board of directors and co-president, said Xpeng requires additional time for testing and adapting its driver-assist software for the European market.1

One possible hurdle is the European Commission's probe against huge state subsidies that allow Chinese EV makers to keep prices low, distorting the market at a cost to local competitors.2 Gu this week said Xpeng is cooperating with the investigation while taking a “stringent approach” to meet Europe’s GDPR data protection regulations.

As a key competitor to U.S. EV giant Tesla, Xpeng plans to expand its technology to 50 cities in China by the end of 2023. So far, Xpeng has rolled out XNGP, its driver-assist tech, in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and on some major expressways in Beijing.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta, its driver-assist version for urban roads, has yet to be made commercially available in China. Chinese authorities require regulatory approval before such technology can be deployed.

Xpeng's Navigation Guided Pilot is accessible on specific car models for a fee. It simplifies driving by providing software support for tasks like gentle braking at traffic lights, navigating turns at intersections, and other maneuvers on urban roads.

More than 90% of Beijing Xpeng owners have opted to use the feature, Gu said, emphasizing its importance for consumers in the 2024 edition of the company's G9 SUV.1

While Xpeng's deliveries increased to 15,310 vehicles in September from 13,690 units in August, Tesla's were down 12% in China for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, according to China Passenger Car Association data.
 
CIA Mole said:
europes fall is due to socialism and overregulation
Click to expand...
It's more due to deindustralization due to financial capitalism.

When people start counting money as the end all be all, it's the end of society. The fundamentals, amount of foods, industrial products and equipment are still kings.
 
REhorror said:
It's more due to deindustralization due to financial capitalism.

When people start counting money as the end all be all, it's the end of society. The fundamentals, amount of foods, industrial products and equipment are still kings.
Click to expand...
financialization is a byproduct of overregulation/deindustrialization

its like singapore and hongkong who were forced into financialization due to lack of space for heavy industry

u cant setup a chiense style factory in the west due to environmental and worker regulations


thus most advanced economies are forced into high tech and finance and services
 
CIA Mole said:
financialization is a byproduct of overregulation/deindustrialization

its like singapore and hongkong who were forced into financialization due to lack of space for heavy industry

u cant setup a chiense style factory in the west due to environmental and worker regulations


thus most advanced economies are forced into high tech and finance and services
Click to expand...
I feel like it's those invisible hands that force society to adopt regulation that favor them, because a dependent, de-industrialized society with low spirit people are easier to control.

No equipment, no industrial tools, less ways to rebel. You can complain with your smartphone instead!
 
REhorror said:
I feel like it's those invisible hands that force society to adopt regulation that favor them, because a dependent, de-industrialized society with low spirit people are easier to control.

No equipment, no industrial tools, less ways to rebel. You can complain with your smartphone instead!
Click to expand...
people dont like breathing in smog and drinking polluted water

thats the story of the industrial revolution and the end of it in the west (they suffered this way longer than china)

i personally enjoy the fresh air and 0 pollution but am aware that heavy industry was sacrificed for it
 
CIA Mole said:
people dont like breathing in smog and drinking polluted water

thats the story of the industrial revolution and the end of it in the west (they suffered this way longer than china)

i personally enjoy the fresh air and 0 pollution but am aware that heavy industry was sacrificed for it
Click to expand...
Yeah, I bet you love to complain on your smartphone too!
 
Fuk, come to North America. I been driving Toyota's all my life. Current car is a Camry hybrid. The precision of handling allows me to tailgate the car in front of me very closely during a left turn, whereas I would never dare attempt it with a Corolla (those things drive like suck). Anyways, Toyota's are hella ugly, just like Japanese anime girls, the Chinese donghua girls look way better/more awesome!
 

