Haileybury Bhaluka – a unique educational experience.

Abu Shaleh Rumi
Haileybury Bhaluka is a premier international boarding school, providing boys aged between 11 and 18 years with an exceptional English educational experience. The institution in Bangladesh is affiliated to Haileybury College UK and boasts an 850-acre campus situated in the beautiful rural setting of Bhaluka, 75 kilometres north of Dhaka, in Mymensingh.
On the upcoming occasion of World Teachers' Day, Simon O'Grady, Founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka, spoke to The Daily Star to paint a picture of their vision.
"For me, every day is World Teachers' Day. The best teachers have an enduring impact. Not just for one day of the year but for a lifetime of fulfilment. My message to my teachers is that, over the years, you've had an impact on thousands of students. Student by student, class by class, you've shaped a better world," he said.
Haileybury has highly educated and experienced international teachers at their helm. The teachers at Haileybury use the latest teaching methods supported by research-led institutes to foster a culture of achievement. The Haileybury curriculum includes the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) in Years 10-11, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) in Years 12-13.
Whilst Haileybury is committed to an outstanding education for its students, it is also determined to improve the education landscape in Bangladesh, more widely.
"We are a school that seeks to collaborate with other schools. We are supporting schools in a variety of ways to improve the quality of education," Headmaster O'Grady said. By improving education across Bangladesh, they intend to help shape the vision for the country. That vision can be best realised through outstanding quality of teaching and learning. The students of Haileybury Bhaluka will, of course, be the first focus.
Simon O’Grady, Founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka
">
With its wide variety of facilities, promise to deliver high-quality education, and shape its students as global leaders, it isn't difficult to see why Haileybury Bhaluka is a top-tier institution.
"Parents are choosing Haileybury for fundamentally unique reasons. We are a safe, happy and successful school. We are a school that sees the well-being and happiness of our students as central to our successful mission," Simon O'Grady said. "Haileybury Bhaluka is a wonderful school. It's a unique educational experience – not only in Bangladesh but also in the region," he said. "Haileybury has a long and wonderful history. With over 160 years of outstanding achievement, its accomplishments are of global significance. It also has alumni in every quarter of leadership. Haileybury has offered to the world students who have had a great impact on it."
Turning his attention to the campus, he was keen to arrange a visit for The Daily Star to see its wonderful, rural residential setting at first hand, as its beautiful and calming environment offers students a canvas for learning and achieving in the widest sense.
"The campus is exceptional. We have specialist facilities in every area of educational endeavour: science labs designed by international experts, sports facilities covering the whole range of sports, facilities for the creative and performing arts, as well as smart classrooms. Smart classrooms resource education for the future. We are delighted to be able to offer these facilities for our students."
Despite how promising it may be, Simon O'Grady also understands that life in a boarding school must be balanced with quality family time. The school has a structure that allows busy working parents to be comforted by the expert care and education Sunday to Wednesday, with a shorter school day on Thursday that enables boarders to be with their parents at the weekend for quality family time.
Simon O'Grady then spoke about the qualities of the students at Haileybury and what it is that they're looking for.
"We have the privilege of educating the most capable students in the country. Our mission is to make sure that these students have lives full of opportunity and fulfilment. We know that our students will become global leaders. We ensure that our education is future-focused, designed to teach key skills which make them adaptable, life-long learners, and creative thinkers. Critical thinking and collaboration set within our extensive education make for a life ahead that our students will need."
Haileybury's education is designed to benefit students not only in the present but for the future that they will face. The institution's devotion to delivering the best education as well as opportunities for excelling across a number of co-curricular activities makes it truly one-of-a-kind centre for learning.
Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/star-y...bhaluka-unique-educational-experience-3434596
A super expensive Educational Institute for super rich peoples kids. BTW, Heileybury School was funded by the East India Company...
