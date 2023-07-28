Bangladesh SSC results 2023: Girls outshine boys in pass rate and GPA-5 achievement

Bilal9
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2014
- Messages
- 25,216
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Female students outperformed the male candidates in this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams, securing higher pass rates and GPA grades.
A total of 20,41,450 students -- 10,31,647 female and 10,09,803 male -- sat for this year's exams.
Of them, 16,41,140 students passed this year's exams -- 8,44,736 girls and 7,96,404 boys -- with girls outnumbering boys by 48,332.
The pass rate of female students is 81.88 percent while it is 78.87 percent among boys -- a gap of 3.01 percentage point.
Among the total, 98,614 girls secured GPA-5 while 84,964 boys achieved the highest grade point average, which is 13,650 more than the boys.
SSC results: Girls outshine boys in pass rate, GPA 5
Pass rates dropped from last yearGirls outperforming since past 6yrs
www.dhakatribune.com