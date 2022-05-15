What's new

Gun Control & Gun Violence in U.S | Mega Thread

Looks like a racial hate crime.
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
 
I am surprised the murderer is a white? It supposed to be the black or other races according to your constant propaganda that white are the least racist, right? :enjoy:

Looks like a racial hate crime.
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
US is doomed. The only people going there, is for making money and not for freedom or peace.
 
Absolutely horrific. No sign of this abating any time soon
Apparently the guy drove over 166 miles just to attack this particular supermarket in a racially motivated attack.

path.png

I guess NYC was not on his list of places to find minorities. Did he pick this place randomly out of the phonebook or something.

 
Does it do away the fact, these attack is racist motivated? Must have hurt your pride , this racist is a white boy. :enjoy:
Why should I take pride in some nut driving 166 miles to kill people...you racist Chinese boy..:enjoy:
 
May the deceased rest in peace. What a crackpot to take away other lives if your is not good or having issues.
 
saw the video, similar shit to Christchurch mass shooting.
 
No I think you are the mad one cheering this white supremacist.
Check your history. It for all to see your heavy defending of white. Putting racist attack mainly on blacks and non white. That is why this Nazi boy think his action is no racist after your constant propaganda convince him.

China don't even need to lay a finger on US and they are killing themselves in the sake of freedom and human right. :lol:
 
Check your history. It for all to see your heavy defending of white. Putting racist attack mainly on blacks and non white. That is why this Nazi boy think his action is no racist after your constant propaganda convince him.

China don't even need to lay a finger on US and they are killing themselves in the sake of freedom and human right. :lol:
Um I never create threads highlighting crime in the US..especially not black crime.

If anything the Chinese posters here on PDF constantly post articles about crime in the US...including this one BTW. In fact the Chinese posters here are so fixated on white supremacists they would even say white supremacists are actually behind most crime in the US perpetrated by non-white people as they are "under the orders of white supremacists".:cuckoo:
 
