At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings - NBC

By Daniel Trotta and Julia Harte
October 26, 202310:40 AM GMT+7Updated 5 min ago



A man identified as a suspect by police points what appears to be a semiautomatic rifle, in Lewiston








[1/4]A man identified as a suspect by police points what appears to be a semiautomatic rifle, in Lewiston, Maine, U.S., October 25, 2023.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - At least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded on Wednesday in mass shootings at multiple locations including a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, NBC News reported, citing a Lewiston police source.
The Lewiston Police Department on Facebook identified a person of interest in the mass shooting at the bar and bowling alley as Robert Card, 40, saying he should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Police earlier posted three photographs of an unidentified suspect pointing what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, in addition to a picture of a white SUV, asking the public for help in identifying either.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office also posted pictures of the suspect, a bearded man in a brown hoodie jacket and jeans holding a rifle in the firing position.

"There is an active shooter in Lewiston," Maine state police said previously on the social media platform X. "We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations."
The Sun Journal, citing a Lewiston police spokesperson, reported shootings at three separate businesses: the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, and a Walmart distribution center.

The bowling alley is about four miles (6.5 km) north of the bar, and the distribution center is about a mile and a half (2.5 km) south of the bar.

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was "reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event" and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.
Lewiston is part of and about 35 miles (56 km) north of Maine's largest city, Portland.

Lewiston, a former textile hub and town of 38,000 people in Androscoggin County, is located in southern Maine about midway between the state capital, Augusta, and Portland, the state's most populous city

President Joe Biden has been briefed and will continue to receive updates, a U.S. official said in Washington.


The president spoke by phone individually to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston and offered full federal support in the wake of the attack, the White House said.

If the death toll of 22 is confirmed, the massacre would be the deadliest in the United States since at least August 2019, when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at an El Paso Walmart with an AK-47 rifle, killing 23 in a shooting that prosecutors branded an anti-Hispanic hate crime, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The 22 fatalities would also be on par with the number of homicides that normally occur in Maine in any given year. The number of annual homicides in the state has fluctuated between 16 and 29 since 2012, according to Maine State Police.

The number of U.S. shootings in which four or more people were shot has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with 647 occurring in 2022 and 679 projected to occur in 2023, based on trends as of July, according to data from the archive.

The deadliest U.S. mass shooting on record is the massacre of 58 people by a gunman firing on a Las Vegas country music festival from a high-rise hotel perch in 2017.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Additional reporting by Julia Harte, Steve Gorman and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler, Ross Colvin, Lincoln Feast and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Freedom isn't free...you'd have to pry the AR-15 from his cold dead hands...
 
more guns would help
 
As much as I dislike America, I hope you guys can get rid of such violence. This simply can't be allowed in society. If people think more guns is a solution, I have a river to sell you.
 
Very tragic for the innocent people. This lunatic should be caught soon.
 
The price of freedom is huge, innocent have to pay with their lives.
 
At least 22 dead after multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine​

BEAUTIFUL SIGHT TO BEHOLD IN MURICA
AND MANY MANY MANY MORE SIGHTS LIKE THIS STILL TO COME

MUCH BETTER TO SEE MURICANS DEAD IN MURICA THAN LIVES SNUFFED OUT IN OTHER COUNTRIES BECAUSE OF MURICA
SCHADENFREUDE

Maine shootings add to a list of 565 US mass shootings this year​

Police arrive at the scene of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25.


Police arrive at the scene of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25. CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The latest mass shooting that left at least 16 people dead and dozens injured in Lewiston, Maine, added to a list of 565 reported across the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The nonprofit and CNN define mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Nearly 1 in 5 US adults have had a family member killed by a gun, including homicides and suicides, according to a 2023 survey from KFF (formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation). About the same proportion of adults have been personally threatened with a gun, and about 1 in 6 adults has witnessed an injury from a shooting, the survey found.

More background: The FBI defines “mass murder” as the murder of four or more people and tracks “active shooter incidents,” but there is no federal or agreed-upon definition for a mass shooting.
 

