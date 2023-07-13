What's new

Gujarat: Muslim girls from Bharuch abducted, forcibly converted, and married off to radical Hindus

Presentation of the Muslim Society: Allegation of abducting the daughters of the society in Bharuch, converting them and getting them married, demand appropriate action​

Bharuch2 days ago
a3631d4e-703f-41fe-8b86-0aeecb7b69f3_1689077422307.jpg


In Bharuch, a complaint was sent to the collector by the society regarding the conversion and abduction of Muslim girls.

A petition was sent at the Bharuch District Collector's office under the leadership of Abdul Kamathi, the leader of the Bharuch Muslim community. According to which, it has been alleged that in Bharuch district, one after another, Muslim girls have been beaten up, kidnapped, chased away, converted and married in many cases. While in a rural area near Dahod, Muslim girls were converted and married. It has been mentioned in the application letter of the victim's family. It has also been alleged that even though the parents of the daughters have filed complaints in different police stations, proper action is not being taken. It has been demanded that action should be taken against those who illegally drive away the girls of the Muslim community.

 
Filthy Hindus

They made that propaganda film and their govt spreads propaganda all day about “love jihad”

No surprise that Hindus of low intellect who already are rapists fetishises about Muslim women and abduct and rape them.

Filthy Hindus
 

