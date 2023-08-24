What's new

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Girl To Marry Muslim Man In Barwani; Bajrang Dal, Locals Stage Protest, Call It 'Love Jihad'

MP: Hindu Girl To Marry Muslim Man In Barwani; Bajrang Dal, Locals Stage Protest, Call It 'Love Jihad'​

Before tension could escalate, a police team from Barwani police station rushed to the spot and arrested the youth as well as the girl.​

Saturday, August 19, 2023
MP: An Alleged Case Of Love Jihad Reported In Barwani Town

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The situation in Barwani town turned tense after scores of Bajarang Dal members gathered outside a house after they received a tip off that a Hindu girl was marrying a Muslim youth here.
The matter was reported at Pala Bazar locality, and the protesting Bajarang Dal members accused the entire incident of being a part of "Love Jihad" practice and demanded action against the youth.
Before tension could escalate, a police team from Barwani police station rushed to the spot and arrested the youth as well as the girl.

Police have registered a case against the youth for rape under the provisions of the Freedom of Religion Act.

Barwani SP Punit Gehlot informed that immediately after the police came to know about the entire incident, the team rushed to the spot and immediately stopped them from raising inflammatory slogans.
The police are investigating the matter, and the statements of the family members of the youth and woman will also be taken.

The SP said that the talk of stone-pelting and the closure of shops in many places is baseless. There is an appeal to the public to maintain peace in the area and requested to ignore the rumours. He assured that the cyber cell of the police is keeping an eye on the miscreant and strict action will be taken against those who spread any kind of rumour on social media

MP: Hindu Girl To Marry Muslim Man In Barwani; Bajrang Dal, Locals Stage Protest, Call It 'Love Jihad'

