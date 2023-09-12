What's new

Future of Global political order

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

In this video, I discuss the emerging new world order with Dr. Waqas Bukhari, Professor of International Relations . We cover a wide range of topics, including:

How the US is losing control of the global order
The state of KSA-US relations
The Impact of the Ukraine War
The rise of China and Biden's policy towards China
The BRICS conference and G20
Global political trends
 

