'India, US and China will lead the New World Order': President of World Economic Forum predicts the emergence of India as a global power

NG Missile Vessels

The President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende on Saturday said that India, US and China will lead the new world order in the coming years. Brende highlighted that India's economy is on track to become the third largest globally, and it could possibly usher in a new era of global leadership.

During an Interactive session with Rahul Kanwal, News director at India Today/ Aaj Tak at BT at India 100 Summit in New Delhi, he discussed various facets of India's emergence on the global stage. The dialogue covered India's economic growth trajectory, its role in shaping the new world order, leadership dynamics, artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, and the evolving global trade landscape.

Brende began by acknowledging India's resilience during the pandemic, hailing it as the fastest-growing major economy for the third consecutive year. He lauded India's digital transformation, attributing its success to the widespread adoption of digital IDs, which have connected the majority of Indians. He noted that the demographic dividend, coupled with digital connectivity, could position India for sustained growth for the next few decades.
Commenting on India's presidency of the G20, Brende emphasised Prime Minister Modi's vision to establish a new global order with increased influence for the global South. He introduced the concept of a "G3" - a powerful trio consisting of the United States, China, and India.

Addressing concerns about AI and job displacement, Brende stressed that technological advancements would lead to more sophisticated job roles, ultimately driving prosperity. He underscored the importance of up-skilling and re-skilling to bridge the skills gap.

On the topic of global trade tensions, Brende urged against decoupling and advocated for continued international cooperation. He warned that excessive protectionism and trade barriers could lead to substantial reductions in global GDP.

Brende also touched on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution to mitigate its negative impact on global energy prices and food costs.

Lastly, Brende hilariously discussed the regulation of AI, comparing it to traffic rules in a city, which if left in open could have a chaotic impact. He called for international cooperation to establish common guidelines for the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies.

Borge Brende's insights shed light on the World Economic Forum's perspective on India's economic and geopolitical trajectory. The concept of a G3, his optimism about India's growth, and his emphasis on up-skilling aligned with discussions about India's global role and development strategies. His views on AI and global trade dynamics provide valuable context for India's policies in these areas.
'India, US and China will lead the New World Order': President of World Economic Forum predicts the emergence of India as a global super power

World Economic Forum President envisions India's rise to G3 status in global economy
No, India and US are going to lead the world order, just leave China alone.
 
Let's familiarize ourselves with future world leaders..
:lol:
 
let's be real.

India has great prospects but the drag of corruption at all levels (except perhaps the union cabinet) can undo a lot of that. India lucked upon Modi and CCP mistakes which has given some additional hope for now. Corruption is fueling danger in terms of unsafe infrastructure, thievery and brain drain. Corruption is our enemy.

China has also lucked out in that Xi has consolidated and is able to rule with a iron hand. He is taking some very laudable positions such as anti-corruption, limiting children screen time etc. Their projects have coherence, their engineering success is awesome and while I am a vociferous critic of their human right and moral failures, economically China is on more solid ground. Potential revolution is their enemy.

USA seems most in the news only because they are the most open and transparent. Their untapped resources far outweigh their own tapped ones and that of most others. With US, what we see is what it is. Immigration of top skills inwards, untapped resources, non pareil leadership in higher education, research and entrepreneurship, and all driven by a fundamental desire to be the good guy (most of the times) - these strengths far outweigh the weaknesses such as occasional war policies, experimental liberal extremism and slight degradation in moral compass.

short version: how do we get rid of culture of corruption in India?
 
I pray that Modi stays in office for atleast one more term. Looking at how ineffective the opposition is I certianly don't want them to come to power. They'll take us back to the dark ages with all their freebies and appeasement schemes. This decade needs to be given to the BJP despite their flaws, there is no other option

beijingwalker said:
No, India and US are going to lead the world order, just leave China alone.
I believe that China is a great country and a source of inspiration for many others like india. But CCP needs to cut down on making enemies across its borders. India and China could have been good friends if Xi hadn't pursued his expansionist policy.
India and China have a history going back to thousands of years without any wars
 
Hellfire2006 said:
I pray that Modi stays in office for atleast one more term. Looking at how ineffective the opposition is I certianly don't want them to come to power. They'll take us back to the dark ages with all their freebies and appeasement schemes. This decade needs to be given to the BJP despite their flaws, there is no other option


I believe that China is a great country and a source of inspiration for many others like india. But CCP needs to cut down on making enemies across its borders. India and China could have been good friends if Xi hadn't pursued his expansionist policy.
India and China have a history going back to thousands of years without any wars
Lol, blame on China for your aggression on Chinese land as usual as in 1962, typical delusional Indian liar.
 

