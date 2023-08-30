beijingwalker
From love to latte: Transnational marriage brew best coffee in Kashgar, Xinjiang
In her personal channel she says she was a student studying in south China Fuzhou city, where she met her future husband this Uyghur guy from Xinjiang Kashgar, they got married and lived in Fuzhou city first, now they moved back to her husband hometown Kashgar.
The used to be massive development gap between the east and west has been greatly narrowed during the past decade, now many people used to live and work in the east coastal regions choose to go back to their home provinces and cities and even villages to live and work.
