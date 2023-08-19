beijingwalker
Uyghur girl graduated from Canada's top college, McGill University medical school, went back to Xinjiang as a medical researcher
Xinjiang Uyghur girl graduated from Canada's top university, McGill University medical school, majored in anthropotomy and cell biology, ( McGill University's Anthropotomy ranks the second in the world), minored in Frech literature, fluent in both English and French.
She worked as a researcher on respiratory diseases in The Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), Canada.
also worked in Molecular Oncology Laboratory in Montreal Clinical Research Institute.
She loves her hometown and after years of studying and conducting research abroad, she decides to go back to Xinjiang to do her part for the development of Xinjiang, Now she started her career in Urumqi, and she encourages all young people to pursue their dreams.
