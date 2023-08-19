What's new

Uyghur girl graduated from Canada's top college, McGill University medical school, went back to Xinjiang as a medical researcher

Xinjiang Uyghur girl graduated from Canada's top university, McGill University medical school, majored in anthropotomy and cell biology, ( McGill University's Anthropotomy ranks the second in the world), minored in Frech literature, fluent in both English and French.
She worked as a researcher on respiratory diseases in The Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), Canada.
also worked in Molecular Oncology Laboratory in Montreal Clinical Research Institute.

She loves her hometown and after years of studying and conducting research abroad, she decides to go back to Xinjiang to do her part for the development of Xinjiang, Now she started her career in Urumqi, and she encourages all young people to pursue their dreams.
 
Uyghur girl from Xinjiang, The winner of the US presidential medal, the top award for the college students in US, decides to come back to Xinjiang to contribute to her hometown

 

Uyghur student in US mocks Americans about how ignorant they know about Xinjiang

Uyghur student in US tells how little average Americans know Uyghur and Xinjiang. "I m a Uyghur, not Vegan"

also in the video some photos of people from various ethnic groups in XInjiang are presented to fellow students in US asking them to guess the nationalities from these photos.
 
It's a right decision, now Urmqi's medical research facilities, hospitals and research funds are all better and more than Canada
 
Contrary to what the western media and haters want you to believe, the best Uyghur talents all choose to come back to China after they finish their studies overseas, come back to the so called " concentration camps" by western media and haters.

Winner of China's English speech contest, Uyghur student Tughluk from Tsinghua university
After spending his high school years in US, he came back to China and was admitted by China's top school Tsinghua University.
When being asked why he studied so hard, he replied, to build motherland China.
 

