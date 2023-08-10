Uyghur guy tries to fullfill his dream on foot, walking solo from Kashgar to Beijing to see the Chinese National Flag raising ceremony in Tiananmen

beijingwalker
Uyghur guy fullfill his dream on foot, walking solo from Kashgar to Beijing.He says his biggest dream since he was a little child is to go to Beijing's Tiananmen Square and see the Chinese national flag raising ceremony in person. So he decides to fullfill this dream on foot, walking solo all the way from Kashgar to Beijing.Xinjiang is so big, he has walked for 182 days so far, just out of Xinjiang into Gansu province.