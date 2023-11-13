Forced to leave Pakistan, where can Afghan refugees go? | The Take

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
There are ways to do itBack to Afganistan and build the country?
I am not really familiar with local specifics and if i was insensitive i am sorry.The manner of expulsions is something I cant in good conscience support
There are ways to do it
Collective punishment over failure of Daliya company is not the way
The manner of expulsions is something I cant in good conscience support
There are ways to do it
Collective punishment over failure of Daliya company is not the way
Many women are hiding in Pakistan who would be killed in AfghanistanI am not really familiar with local specifics and if i was insensitive i am sorry.
Thing is that they have now official and functional goverement and no war, so i assumed that displaced population in theory have basic conditions to go back home.
Tell that wanna-be mother Theresa who made those Afghans refugees in the first place?Angelina Jolie posted about it giving Pakistan the worst PR that could ever be done.
Well if that is the case they are protected by international law and they should seek azil.Many women are hiding in Pakistan who would be killed in Afghanistan
What difference would it made to Pashtun Taliban if Hazara females (who they hate) would be expelled ?
What other way you suggest?The manner of expulsions is something I cant in good conscience support
No gave her a fcuk she is nobody to blame PakistanAngelina Jolie posted about it giving Pakistan the worst PR that could ever be done.
Who cares what she has to say?Angelina Jolie posted about it giving Pakistan the worst PR that could ever be done.