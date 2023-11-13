Forced to leave Pakistan, where can Afghan refugees go? | The Take

What's new

The manner of expulsions is something I cant in good conscience support

mulj said:
Back to Afganistan and build the country?
There are ways to do it
Collective punishment over failure of Daliya company is not the way
 
Zibago said:
The manner of expulsions is something I cant in good conscience support


There are ways to do it
Collective punishment over failure of Daliya company is not the way
I am not really familiar with local specifics and if i was insensitive i am sorry.
Thing is that they have now official and functional goverement and no war, so i assumed that displaced population in theory have basic conditions to go back home.
 
mulj said:
I am not really familiar with local specifics and if i was insensitive i am sorry.
Thing is that they have now official and functional goverement and no war, so i assumed that displaced population in theory have basic conditions to go back home.
Many women are hiding in Pakistan who would be killed in Afghanistan
What difference would it made to Pashtun Taliban if Hazara females (who they hate) would be expelled ?
 
Why aren't they sent when USA took control and there was calm in Afghanistan before Taliban resurgence???

Money


Why are they being sent now?
No money


Will they be able to rebuild things when there is famine goin on and large earth quake ?
No

Are they allowed to sell or take all their belongings?
No

Do the third generation born outside of afgahnistan know anything about Afghanistan?
No
 
Zibago said:
Many women are hiding in Pakistan who would be killed in Afghanistan
What difference would it made to Pashtun Taliban if Hazara females (who they hate) would be expelled ?
Well if that is the case they are protected by international law and they should seek azil.
What i am seeing here are just ordinary families earlier fled by war deported back to their country.
 
They can all go to West. Better job opportunities, safety and better quality of life. Many organisations are criticising Pakistan for removing the Afghans so they should actively campaign for bringing them into Europe and North America
 

