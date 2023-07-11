An estimated 600,000 Afghans fled into Pakistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021

Hero786
An estimated 600,000 Afghans have fled into Pakistan since the Taliban ascension to power in Afghanistan in 2021. At least 2.2 million unrecognized. Afghans now live in Pakistan without legal status or protection in the country, in addition to at least 1.32 million registered and recognized Afghan refugees, many of whom have been in the country for decades. A considerable portion of the recent arrivals are women and girls who fled targeted threats and a general stripping away of their rights in Afghanistan. The unregistered Afghans – unable to obtain legal status in Pakistan but unable to safely return to Afghanistan – present a growing but officially unacknowledged dimension of the Afghan refugee crisis.
“They Left Us Without Any Support”: Afghans in Pakistan Waiting for Solutions - Refugees International
Afghans who have fled to Pakistan since August 2021, especially women and girls, face serious risks and challenges. Learn more.
