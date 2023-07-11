What's new

An estimated 600,000 Afghans fled into Pakistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021

An estimated 600,000 Afghans have fled into Pakistan since the Taliban ascension to power in Afghanistan in 2021. At least 2.2 million unrecognized. Afghans now live in Pakistan without legal status or protection in the country, in addition to at least 1.32 million registered and recognized Afghan refugees, many of whom have been in the country for decades. A considerable portion of the recent arrivals are women and girls who fled targeted threats and a general stripping away of their rights in Afghanistan. The unregistered Afghans – unable to obtain legal status in Pakistan but unable to safely return to Afghanistan – present a growing but officially unacknowledged dimension of the Afghan refugee crisis.

let there women be, Send there men back to that **** hole, unlike there men their women are intelligent and hardworking better than ours in many ways.
 
They had to leave their Watan because Pak supported Taliban to come to power in Afghanistan.

So now they are angry on Pakistan. So what do they do? That’s right, they ran away to Pakistan itself!

They will live there, increase crime, badmouth Pakistan and will have a positive image for India. :lol:

AF Pak thingy has never been this entertaining.
 
islamabad is full of afghan people

  • eid par jis se bakra lia ... wo bhi afghani
  • pickup wala ...afghani
  • qasai .... afghani
sare ye keh rahe the k wo pakistan k ha , jab ma ne apni afghanistan ki pictures dikhayi ( i went for a job in afghanistan for a year) , sare maan gye wo afghani ha

26 number ( chowk) k aas pas sab afghani ha . bhara hua.
 

