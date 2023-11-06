The US responsible for delaying Afghan resettlement program

The cat comes out of the bag. The Americans have ditched their translators and Pakistan hating Afghan spies in Pakistan indefinitely. Now they expect Pakistan to host Afghans on US payroll for an indefinite period. Clearly Pakistan is not in the mood.



Can you imagine that any country in the world would host so many unknown persons on the request of Western nations for such a lenghty period of time without even knowing the full details? These people could potentially be a security risk. Of course, these Pakistan hating Afghans are a security risk.



Get ready. Uncle Sam will now force Pakistan to host these Afghans for a very lengthy period of time. Oh, by the way, the list also includes non-Afghans... Now you wonder who these people are. Nice.



I was right right. After US exit from Afghanistan the US/NATO needed a third country to relocate their assets safely. Of course Pakistan has fulfilled the role of a lackey. After two years the Pakistani military is suddenly awake and wants Afghan spies to be removed...