Flight of Iranian "Yasin" jet

Mehdipersian
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2022
- Messages
- 1,350
- Reaction score
- -4
- Country
- Location
Yasin trainning & CAS jet
Yasin's new jet has three external locations under the wing and fuselage to carry bombs and an external fuel tank. In this way, the Yasin aircraft will be able to use all types of weapons with optical guidance, thermal and other weapons that do not require radar and laser guidance in close air support missions.
Yasin's new jet has three external locations under the wing and fuselage to carry bombs and an external fuel tank. In this way, the Yasin aircraft will be able to use all types of weapons with optical guidance, thermal and other weapons that do not require radar and laser guidance in close air support missions.
Attachments
-
Screenshot_20231122_223603_net_telewebion~01.jpg209.8 KB · Views: 0
-
Screenshot_20231122_223341_net_telewebion~01~0.jpg154.2 KB · Views: 0
-
Screenshot_20231122_223424_net_telewebion~01.jpg62.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Screenshot_20231122_223439_net_telewebion~01.jpg217.8 KB · Views: 0
-
Screenshot_20231122_223439_net_telewebion~01.jpg217.8 KB · Views: 0