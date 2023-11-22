What's new

Flight of Iranian "Yasin" jet

Yasin trainning & CAS jet

Yasin's new jet has three external locations under the wing and fuselage to carry bombs and an external fuel tank. In this way, the Yasin aircraft will be able to use all types of weapons with optical guidance, thermal and other weapons that do not require radar and laser guidance in close air support missions.

Screenshot_20231122_223530_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223505_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223620_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223603_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223416_net_telewebion~01~0.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223348_net_telewebion~01~0.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223341_net_telewebion~01~0.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223424_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223439_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223449_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223442_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223421_net_telewebion~01.jpg


Screenshot_20231122_223433_net_telewebion~01.jpg
 

well done Iran

not sure exactly what its purpose is but for sure will be use against enemies of islam and not used for display and aerobatics like many on "national parade day"
 
well done Iran

not sure exactly what its purpose is but for sure will be use against enemies of islam and not used for display and aerobatics like many on "national parade day"
Training... L15 type... miniscule, they need to build heavy hitters like J10Cs, F15, of JF17 type planes.
 
Training... L15 type... miniscule, they need to build heavy hitters like J10Cs, F15, of JF17 type planes.
They're heavily sanctioned. If it wasn't being ruled by sane and competent people, Iran would've been worse than Somalia
 

