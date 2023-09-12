AI-assisted loitering munition specially developed for TB-2 user countries

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Kemankeş missile's Optical seeker depends on an extensive catalog of military structures and tools to decide whether an object fits an attackable target. The spectacular 36x optical zoom helps this process.

the missile may have the ability to distinguish real targets, such as tanks or command centers, and may not hit other nearby structures that would cause collateral damage

AI-powered optical guidance system offers the ability to identify and engage targets with pinpoint accuracy, even under harsh conditions

Autonomous flight also protects the missile from electronic warfare (EW) jamming as there is no radio or satellite link with the ground control station.

BAYKAR will only be able to sell its smart missile to TB2 user countries.

BAYRAKTAR KEMANKEŞ Mini Seyir Füzesini Yakından Tanıyalım İbrahim SÜNNETCİ BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ Firması tarafından milli imkanlarla özgün olarak geliştirilen ve İDEALAB Firması ürünü IL170 Turbojet Motoru ile güçlendirilen BAYRAKTAR KEMANKEŞ Mini Seyir Füzesi ile ilk motorlu atış testi 15 Haziran 2023 tarihinde Edirne, Keşan’da başarıyla gerçekleştirildi. İlk

***Let's get into detail the KEMANKEŞ smart ammunition system closely, by İbrahim Sünnetçi's article on Linkedin:In the short video shared by BAYKAR Technology regarding the firing tests, it was noteworthy that the IL170 Engine with a thrust capacity of 170N (17.3kgf) started to operate while KEMANKEŞ was still on the release/external load station. Such a concept is preferred due to some limitations related to the engine's operating speed, as the firing in UCAVs takes place at lower speeds compared to fighter jets. After the engine starts, the system gives its approval as software and the ammunition is released. The same concept will be applied to the firing of the KUZGUN Guided Modular Ammunition Family, developed locally and indigenously by TÜBİTAK SAGE, with the KUZGUN-TJ, that is, the Turbojet Engine variant. Accordingly, due to some limits related to the engine's operating speed, the engine is started and brought to 'idle' before the ammunition is released from the aircraft, and then the ammunition is released. With this method, the concern of whether the engine will start or not after the ammunition is dropped is eliminated, and the ammunition is prevented from going to the wrong target.Another noteworthy point during the firing is the fact that KEMANKEŞ is mounted flat on the external load station. However, TOLUN Miniature Bombs, KGK Guidance Kit-equipped munitions and smart munitions such as KUZGUN-TJ, which have opening type wings like KEMANKEŞ, are fired from the aircraft upside down. An official from BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİSİ, whom I met during TEKNOFEST, explained this situation as follows: "Ours are fired straight. Because in most of the munitions that are fired, they are not designed for long-term navigation, they have more sensitive, delicate wings and symmetrical profiles. It can immediately turn and catch the same thing, but our wings have a design that is a bit more like a real airplane wing. Throwing it backwards can have negative effects in terms of its recovery. For this reason, we preferred to throw straight."According to the product brochure, the KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile has a total length of 1.73m, a height of 40cm and a wingspan of 1.25m, and weighs 30kg. With its IL170 TJ Engine, KEMANKEŞ can reach a speed of Mach 0.3 (360km/h) while cruising and a maximum speed of Mach 0.7 (720km/h) while diving to the target, and can carry a warhead/utility load weighing 6kg. With an operational altitude of 18,000ft (5,486m), KEMANKEŞ's Artificial Intelligence Supported Optical Guidance System, which sits in the window in the nose, consists of a 2-axis stabilized 36x optical zoom EO camera with day vision capability and a laser device for distance measurement and target locking up to a distance of 2.8km. The company official, whom I had the opportunity to meet during TEKNOFEST, stated that the thermal camera of OPSİN, the sister company of DİHA, will be integrated into KEMANKEŞ in the future. KEMANKEŞ's maximum range is expected to increase to 250km, with an operational range of 200km+ and an endurance of 1 hour. KEMANKEŞ can be used with BAYKAR product UCAV platforms such as BAYRAKTAR TB2, BAYRAKTAR TB3 and AKINCI.The nose section of the BAYRAKTAR KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile features a stabilized EO camera system placed behind a protruding glass window. When asked why the nose section of the missile was designed in this way, a BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ official said, "Very high moments are imposed on the aircraft on the axis where the gimbal has this movement mechanism, and the gimbal becomes ineffective after a certain point because it flies at high speed. Since it flies at a cruising speed of 100 m/s, i.e. a speed as high as Mach 0.3 (358km/h), the gimbal becomes ineffective, cannot rotate, that is, it cannot provide the necessary moment or sticks. Therefore, it does not return to its original place. We had to protect it somehow, and we had to protect it with glass to get a view. The design pushed itself a little more to this point," he answered.The warhead is located just behind the stabilized EO camera system (Artificial Intelligence Assisted Optical Guidance System). To the right of the gimbal is a pitot tube used to measure airspeed. However, different sensors are also used to measure the air speed of KEMANKEŞ. For example, with GPS, the air speed is measured again with different mathematical expressions. The measurements obtained with the pitot tube and GPS are then combined and the most appropriate speed is displayed on the operator's screen. There is a GPS antenna on the fuselage just in front of the connection point with the raft. The fuel tank is located in the center of the fuselage, and the opening wings are located in the lower center of the fuselage.At the rear of the fuselage is the IL170 Turbojet Engine from IDEALAB. BAYKAR performs the start-up and flight operations of the IL170 TJ Engine directly on the platform. According to IDEALAB, the IL170 can operate smoothly even at an altitude of 20,000ft (6,096m).According to the information I have received, BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ has held talks with several companies regarding the engine to be used on KEMANKEŞ. TEI was also among these companies. The IL170 engine has become the standard engine for the current model of the KEMANKEŞ. However, BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ is currently working on different versions of the KEMANKEŞ, such as a version that can carry a heavier warhead, or a version that can be launched from the ground rather than from an aircraft. In this context, for example, when a decision is made to produce a larger and therefore heavier version, the IL170 engine will not be sufficient, and the use of the TJ Engine proposed by TEI (a version of the TEI-TJ60 Micro Turobojet Engine with a thrust capacity of 250N/56lbf, adapted to KEMANKEŞ) or engines proposed by other local companies with which they are in talks is being evaluated.According to the information I have received, although still at the idea stage, BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ is also working on a new smart ammunition / missile solution that will have different design features than KEMANKEŞ, which can be launched from naval platforms such as assault boats. Meanwhile, the new version of the KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile, the first member of the Winged Mobile Ammunition (KAGEM) Family, was first seen in Pakistan in a video recently released by the Pakistan Air Force. The new missile, which has retractable wings on the fuselage and is named KAGEM V3, is considered to have a larger fuselage compared to its predecessor, and therefore the ability to carry heavier warheads. Powered by a turbojet engine like the KEMANKEŞ, the KAGEM V3 has its air intakes positioned on the sides behind the hull, just like the KEMANKEŞ.Man-in-the-Loop (i.e., an operator is in the loop from the moment of launch to the moment of impact and maintains control until the last moment) KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile provides all line-of-sight (LoS) communication with the platform (BAYRAKTAR TB2, TB3 or AKINCI UCAV) to which it is attached. Thus, it transmits all the telemetry information and camera images it obtains to the Ground Control Station (GCS) via the platform, making it possible to track the data. In fact, NETA C-Band Data Link antennas are actively used on BAYRAKTAR TB2, TB3 and AKINCI UCAV platforms. Thanks to these systems, the LOS range of the platforms has increased to 300 km or more. However, since KEMANKEŞ is a small platform, it can only communicate up to a distance of 100 km with the data link/LoS communication system installed on it (due to volume and weight concerns).As stated above, the BAYRAKTAR KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile provides LoS communication with the carrier platform up to a range of 100 km at the time of flight, in this case, for example, since the BAYRKATAR TB2 UCAV has a LoS communication range of 300 km, it can be carried on the TB2 UCAV up to a distance of 300 km and sent to the target. Since its LoS communication system (data link) is also effective up to a maximum range of 100 km, in theory, KEMANKEŞ can be used up to a range of 400 km (since it can communicate with the TB2 UCAV and use it as a relay). In fact, when the BAYRAKTAR TB2 UCAV has SatCom communication capability, KEMANKEŞ's mission will be even longer.Thanks to its small size and low Radar Cross-Sectional Area (RCS) value, the KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile, which can remain in the air for one hour as it cannot be detected by enemy air defense systems from such distances, and which performs autonomous navigation at high speed using the artificial intelligence-supported autopilot system towards its target thanks to its TJ engine, can be used effectively even against the most risky targets (fixed or moving) in enemy depths. According to BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ, KEMANKEŞ, which will not be affected by electronic jamming thanks to its Anti-Jamming technology, has the ability to recognize its target (fixed or moving) and destroy it with pinpoint accuracy and cost-effectively even in harsh weather conditions thanks to its Artificial Intelligence Supported Optical Guidance System. Since the KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile is designed to be a cost-effective product, it will be a cheaper product than most medium and long-range air defense missiles that will be launched to shoot it down.Each BAYRAKTAR TB2 UCAV can carry two KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missiles. When 3 TB2 UCAVs are included in the attack package, 6 KEMANKEŞ can be sent to the target at the same time. BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ swarm intelligence team continues its R&D studies on this subject. When the ongoing studies are completed in the following period, KEMANKEŞ, which has an artificial intelligence-supported autopilot system, is expected to gain swarm attack capability.The KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile, which has an operational altitude of 18,000ft, can be used against fixed and moving targets to be detected with the FLIR System on the aircraft (with the CMX-15D FLIR payload on the TB2 UCAV, a clear image can be taken at a distance of 30nm on average, but 75nm under suitable weather conditions), as well as against targets beyond the line of sight with known GPS coordinates. In this case, the target coordinates must be pre-loaded into the missile.According to this scenario, KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile leaves the external load station at an altitude of 18,000ft (5,486m) or 12,000ft (3,657m) and performs an autonomous flight towards the entered GPS coordinate using the internal GPS system and artificial intelligence-supported autopilot system. When it approaches the target area (at a distance of 300km+100km), KEMANKEŞ descends to an altitude of 5,000ft where it will perform the navigation mission. Since KEMANKEŞ will lock on to the target with its own stabilized EO camera system, not with the data it receives from the TB2 UCAV, KEMANKEŞ must descend to an altitude of 5,000ft in order to obtain a clear target image with the Artificial Intelligence Supported Optical Guidance System. The Artificial Intelligence Assisted Optical Guidance System with automatic target tracking feature detects targets and moving objects in the area where GPS coordinates are entered from a certain distance and displays them on the screen to the operator. Following the operator's command to lock on to one of the targets/objects shown on the screen, KEMANKEŞ starts to continuously track the locked target and dives to the target at high speed when the dive command is given by the operator.Thanks to the Man-in-the-Loop feature, the dive to the target is carried out with much higher precision than GPS. BAYKAR TEKNOLOJİ is also planning to provide KEMANKEŞ with the ability to recognize the target area and position itself accurately even in the event of a communication interruption with the help of a pre-loaded map. Diving towards the target at high speed (Mach 0.7), the KEMANKEŞ Mini Cruise Missile detonates its warhead shortly before the target is hit. A laser rangefinder is mounted on the gimbal in the nose to measure the target distance before the strike.İbrahim Sünnetçi - DefenceTurkey