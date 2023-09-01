What's new

Fitch cuts China’s 2023 GDP forecast by 80 bps to 4.8٪

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,077
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
Rating agency Fitch on Thursday lowered China's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent from 5.6 per cent earlier. The agency attributed the cut to the fading effect of removal of Covid-19 restrictions.

The agency affirmed China's long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings at 'A+' with a stable outlook, supported by the country's strong external finances.

Earlier today, an official data showed that China's factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, as pressure mounts on Beijing to offer more policy support to bolster its sluggish economy

The reading is the latest to indicate the nation's post-Covid recovery is running off the tracks owing to a decline in overseas demand as well as a drop-off in consumption at home.

In June, S&P Global had cut its forecast for economic growth in China this year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country's post-reopening recovery that is spurring more calls for further stimulus.

S&P said it expects China to log GDP growth of 5.2 per cent in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5 per cent. It was the first such cut by a global credit ratings agency in 2023 and followed lowered predictions by Goldman Sachs and other major investment banks.

"China's key downside growth risk is that its recovery loses more steam amid weak confidence among consumers and in the housing market," S&P had said in a statement.

The world's second-largest economy had slowed in recent months after coming back to life with the lifting of three years of restrictive zero-Covid policies. In May, property investment slumped further, industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts, and youth unemployment hit a record 20.8 per cent.

Forecasts for China GDP growth this year range between 4.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent.

S&P had also stated that likely measures to bolster the economy could include "easing housing purchasing restrictions and mortgage down-payment requirements, expanding credit and infrastructure financing and, perhaps, fiscal support for consumption."

Four major Western banks including UBS, Standard Chartered, Bank of America (BoA) and JPMorgan had also cut their 2023 GDP growth forecasts for China. They expect China's GDP growth to be between 5.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent this year, down from an earlier range of 5.7 per cent to 6.3 per cent.

The June data showed China's economy stumbled in May with industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery.

The government has set a modest GDP growth target of around 5 per cent for this year after badly missing its 2022 goal.
www.google.com

Fitch cuts China’s 2023 GDP forecast by 80 bps to 4.8%, affirms A+ rating

Rating agency Fitch on Thursday lowered China's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent from 5.6 per cent earlier. The agency attributed the cut to the fading effect of removal of Covid-19 restrictions. The agency affirmed China's long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings at 'A+' with a...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Morgan Stanley cuts China’s 2023 economic growth forecast to 4.7%

Morgan Stanley is the latest among some of the major brokerages to cut China’s economic growth forecast for this year, following a spate of disappointing data from the country and worries over its embattled property sector. The Wall Street bank now sees China’s gross domestic product (GDP) growing 4.7% this year, down from an earlier forecast of 5%, according to a note released on Wednesday. It has also lowered its 2024 GDP forecast to 4.2% from 4.5%.

Earlier this week, J.P.Morgan cut China’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.8% from 5% earlier, while Barclays cut it to 4.5%. Beijing had set a growth target of around 5% for this year.

Morgan Stanley lowered forecasts to “factor in a steeper capex (capital expenditure) slowdown amid deleveraging in the property sector and by Local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), with knock-on effects on consumption,” economists led by Robin Xing said in the note. China’s property sector has been grappling with a liquidity crunch since late 2021, when China Evergrande Group collapsed and triggered a series of debt defaults.

Morgan Stanley lowered forecasts to “factor in a steeper capex (capital expenditure) slowdown amid deleveraging in the property sector and by Local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), with knock-on effects on consumption,” economists led by Robin Xing said in the note. China’s property sector has been grappling with a liquidity crunch since late 2021, when China Evergrande Group collapsed and triggered a series of debt defaults.

Contagion fears following the country’s largest private developer Country Garden’s ability to make debt payments have risen, with asset manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group on Wednesday flagging it was facing a liquidity crisis and would conduct a debt restructuring. “Concerns about misallocation could make the initial policy response hesitant, exacerbating the debt/deflation loop,” Morgan Stanley said.

Data last week showed China’s consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, mounting further pressure on Beijing to release more direct policy stimulus.
www.google.com

Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 economic growth forecast to 4.7%

Morgan Stanley is the latest among some of the major brokerages to cut China's economic growth forecast for this year, following a spate
www.google.com www.google.com
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
Rating agency Fitch on Thursday lowered China's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent from 5.6 per cent earlier. The agency attributed the cut to the fading effect of removal of Covid-19 restrictions.

The agency affirmed China's long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings at 'A+' with a stable outlook, supported by the country's strong external finances.

Earlier today, an official data showed that China's factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August, as pressure mounts on Beijing to offer more policy support to bolster its sluggish economy

The reading is the latest to indicate the nation's post-Covid recovery is running off the tracks owing to a decline in overseas demand as well as a drop-off in consumption at home.

In June, S&P Global had cut its forecast for economic growth in China this year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country's post-reopening recovery that is spurring more calls for further stimulus.

S&P said it expects China to log GDP growth of 5.2 per cent in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5 per cent. It was the first such cut by a global credit ratings agency in 2023 and followed lowered predictions by Goldman Sachs and other major investment banks.

"China's key downside growth risk is that its recovery loses more steam amid weak confidence among consumers and in the housing market," S&P had said in a statement.

The world's second-largest economy had slowed in recent months after coming back to life with the lifting of three years of restrictive zero-Covid policies. In May, property investment slumped further, industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts, and youth unemployment hit a record 20.8 per cent.

Forecasts for China GDP growth this year range between 4.4 per cent and 6.2 per cent.

S&P had also stated that likely measures to bolster the economy could include "easing housing purchasing restrictions and mortgage down-payment requirements, expanding credit and infrastructure financing and, perhaps, fiscal support for consumption."

Four major Western banks including UBS, Standard Chartered, Bank of America (BoA) and JPMorgan had also cut their 2023 GDP growth forecasts for China. They expect China's GDP growth to be between 5.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent this year, down from an earlier range of 5.7 per cent to 6.3 per cent.

The June data showed China's economy stumbled in May with industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery.

The government has set a modest GDP growth target of around 5 per cent for this year after badly missing its 2022 goal.
www.google.com

Fitch cuts China’s 2023 GDP forecast by 80 bps to 4.8%, affirms A+ rating

Rating agency Fitch on Thursday lowered China's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 4.8 per cent from 5.6 per cent earlier. The agency attributed the cut to the fading effect of removal of Covid-19 restrictions. The agency affirmed China's long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings at 'A+' with a...
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
Where is India's high-growth cow dung GDP reflected?

Screenshot_20230901_115820.jpg
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
JP Morgan, Citi upgrade China's 2023 full-year GDP growth forecast to 6.4 per cent and 6.1 per cent year-on-year
Replies
0
Views
323
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Goldman Raises China 2023 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.0% From 5.5%
Replies
1
Views
298
kankan326
kankan326
Get Ya Wig Split
SCMP: China GDP: ‘rising uncertainty’ as economic recovery slows amid mounting problems
Replies
0
Views
100
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
Economist project China's GDP growth to be around 6.5% in 2023: Report
Replies
2
Views
448
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
China to make steady progress in chip equipment self-sufficiency amid gradual market recovery, UBS survey finds
Replies
1
Views
117
K_Bin_W
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom