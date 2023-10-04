In only the past month, J.P. Morgan has changed its 2023 China GDP forecast

Banks Slash China Growth Forecasts, With JPMorgan Seeing 4.8%
- Economists see rising risks of China missing growth target
- China poised for weakest growth trend since Mao Zedong era
For the second straight month, a slew of disappointing economic data from China spurred investment banks around the world to cut their 2023 growth outlook.
J.P.Morgan, ANZ raise 2023 China GDP forecastBoth raised their GDP forecast by 20 basis points each to 5% and 5.1% respectively, with JPM saying notable recovery in retail sales and rise in service activity were the biggest surprises.
J.P.Morgan, ANZ raise 2023 China GDP forecast
J.P.Morgan and ANZ on Friday raised their 2023 economic growth forecast for China, after August economic numbers offered some signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.
