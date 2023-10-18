(Reuters) - China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the recent recovery may carry enough steam to reach Beijing’s full-year growth target.
Instant view: China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y/y, beats market forecast
China’s Growth Beats Forecasts as Consumer Spending Improves
China’s economy gained momentum last quarter as people ramped up spending on everything from restaurants and alcohol to cars, offsetting a drag from the property crisis and putting Beijing’s annual growth goal well within reach.
