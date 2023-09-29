European Union may impose sanction on Bangladesh: Minister of Planning​

Online desk28 September 2023, 09:24 pm | Update: 28 September 2023, 09:24 pmPlanning Minister MA Mannan said that the European Union (EU) may impose sanctions on Bangladesh in a different way, although not like the United States.He said this during an exchange of views with Bangladeshi expatriate journalists working in London at the London Bangla Press Club of the United Kingdom on Tuesday.Regarding the US visa policy, the Planning Minister said, 'Visa policy cannot do anything to us. Visa policy is not an election commission law. The laws of the Election Commission and the laws of our country can affect our voting or whatever.'Do you have the list of visa policies announced by the United States? In response to the question whether your name is there or not, MA Mannan said, 'I have no idea.'In response to the question that the United States has many allied countries, whether they will go to this stage (giving visa policy) or not, the planning minister said, 'I heard that there are two or four other countries. I am not very clear.'On the question whether other countries will give Bangladesh sanction or not, he said, 'Every country has a strategy. One of them European Union..., I said the name. They might do the other way around. Not Necessarily the American Way. Like everyone else.'In response to the question whether you have any initiative to bring BNP in the election or not, MA Mannan said, 'We are not the guardian (guardian) about bringing them or not. We did not create their party, they created their party.They have programs, manifestos, programs. They have it, we have it, other parties have it too. Obliged to obey all parties - constitution, state, government.'He said, 'They (BNP) will come, they have formed the government in the past. Do it again by bringing votes. But disregarding the constitution, disobeying the laws and regulations, denying the Election Commission and saying, 'If there is this, we will not hold elections, if there is such and such a prime minister, we will not exist', - such stubborn statements are not a party or parliamentary democracy or the language of democracy.'