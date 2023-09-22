‘US taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals today’​

Prothom Alo English DeskUpdated: 22 Sep 2023, 09: 58US State DepartmentFile photoThe Department of State of United States today announced to take steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh, said a press statement by US state department spokesperson Matthew Millar on Friday.“Today, the Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. These individuals include members of law enforcement, the ruling party, and the political opposition,” the US state department release said.The state department release said the United States is committed to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh that are carried out in a peaceful manner.“Our actions today reflect the continued commitment of the United States to supporting Bangladesh’s goal of peacefully holding free and fair national elections, and to support those seeking to advance democracy globally,” it added.Earlier on 24 May, the US secretary of state Antony J Blinken announced the new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.“These persons and members of their immediate family may be found ineligible for entry into the United States. Additional persons found to have been responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh may also be found ineligible for US visas under this policy in the future. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of opposition and ruling political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services,” the press statement adds.