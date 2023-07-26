Black_cats
Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh
- Starlink provides two devices for a test run
- Two officials of SpaceX met ICT Division officials
- BTRC will fix price with Starlink after trial run ends
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington on April 11, 2022 AFP
Tribune Desk
Published: July 26, 2023 8:26 AM | Last updated: July 26, 2023 8:46 AM
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, is set to launch an internet connection service in Bangladesh.
Starlink provided two devices for a three-month test run, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak told Dhaka Tribune after the meeting.
One of the devices will be installed on a bus while another device will be installed on a remote island in Bangladesh to test the compatibility of this internet service.
Two officials of SpaceX – Joel Meredith, manager for global government affairs at SpaceX, and Parnil Urdhwareshe, manager for global licensing and activation – met the top officials of the ICT Division on Wednesday at the ICT tower.
Starlink is famous for its satellite internet operated by American aerospace company SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to over 60 countries.
When the trial run is completed, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will fix the price with Starlink.
The Star Link team will also participate in the startup function on Saturday in Dhaka.
