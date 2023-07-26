What's new

Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,673
Reaction score
-5

Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh​

  • Starlink provides two devices for a test run
  • Two officials of SpaceX met ICT Division officials
  • BTRC will fix price with Starlink after trial run ends
Elon Musk Afp

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington on April 11, 2022 AFP
Tribune Desk

Published: July 26, 2023 8:26 AM | Last updated: July 26, 2023 8:46 AM

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, is set to launch an internet connection service in Bangladesh.

Starlink provided two devices for a three-month test run, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak told Dhaka Tribune after the meeting.

One of the devices will be installed on a bus while another device will be installed on a remote island in Bangladesh to test the compatibility of this internet service.

Two officials of SpaceX – Joel Meredith, manager for global government affairs at SpaceX, and Parnil Urdhwareshe, manager for global licensing and activation – met the top officials of the ICT Division on Wednesday at the ICT tower.

Starlink is famous for its satellite internet operated by American aerospace company SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to over 60 countries.

When the trial run is completed, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will fix the price with Starlink.

The Star Link team will also participate in the startup function on Saturday in Dhaka.

www.dhakatribune.com

Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh

Starlink provides two devices for a test runTwo officials of SpaceX met ICT Division officialsBTRC will fix price with Starlink after trial run ends
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
Black_cats said:

Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh​

  • Starlink provides two devices for a test run
  • Two officials of SpaceX met ICT Division officials
  • BTRC will fix price with Starlink after trial run ends
Elon Musk Afp

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington on April 11, 2022 AFP
Tribune Desk

Published: July 26, 2023 8:26 AM | Last updated: July 26, 2023 8:46 AM

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, is set to launch an internet connection service in Bangladesh.

Starlink provided two devices for a three-month test run, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak told Dhaka Tribune after the meeting.

One of the devices will be installed on a bus while another device will be installed on a remote island in Bangladesh to test the compatibility of this internet service.

Two officials of SpaceX – Joel Meredith, manager for global government affairs at SpaceX, and Parnil Urdhwareshe, manager for global licensing and activation – met the top officials of the ICT Division on Wednesday at the ICT tower.

Starlink is famous for its satellite internet operated by American aerospace company SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to over 60 countries.

When the trial run is completed, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will fix the price with Starlink.

The Star Link team will also participate in the startup function on Saturday in Dhaka.

www.dhakatribune.com

Elon Musk's Starlink to launch satellite internet service in Bangladesh

Starlink provides two devices for a test runTwo officials of SpaceX met ICT Division officialsBTRC will fix price with Starlink after trial run ends
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
Click to expand...

Starlink is a revolutionary internet service system. While i am in principle positive to new technology, the major challenge with Starlink is data surveillance, which will be exclusively in US hands.

The BD government can no longer shut down internet or track threaths in the same way. Which for country like Bangladesh has both positive and negative ramification.

With Starlink, The United States basically will have access to all internet data for every user, regardless country.
 
Last edited:
Sandwalk said:
Starlink is a revolutionary internet service system. While i am in principle positive to new technology, the major challenge with Starlink is data surveillance, which will be exclusively in US hands.

The BD government can no longer shut down internet or track threaths in the same way. Which for country like Bangladesh has both positive and negative ramification.

With Starlink, The United States basically will have access to all internet data for every user, regardless country.
Click to expand...

Given the poisonous nature of social media and how the illiterates get triggered by the smallest thing - SOUTH ASIA CANNOT ALLOW UNFETTERED ACCESS.

It will get people killed!

China’s decision to ban Facebook, YouTube, Twitter et al was wise.
 
IndianLite said:
Given the poisonous nature of social media and how the illiterates get triggered by the smallest thing - SOUTH ASIA CANNOT ALLOW UNFETTERED ACCESS.

It will get people killed!

China’s decision to ban Facebook, YouTube, Twitter et al was wise.
Click to expand...

Exactly.
With Starlink, the power to give or deny access will be completely outside of BD government control. Essentialy a foreign entity will have full control of the internet content.

The only way a host country can block Starlink is by laser blinding or advanced form of electronic warfare. Even electronic warfare could be seen as an act of war because the space is classified as international terroritory.
 

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Is Starlink Internet Worth the Investment? An In-Depth Review
Replies
1
Views
55
BHAN85
BHAN85
Bilal9
Meet the newest Bangladeshi-American employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX. He's 14.
2
Replies
15
Views
700
El Sidd
El Sidd
Hamartia Antidote
Brightline becomes 1st rail service to use Elon Musk’s Starlink internet
Replies
0
Views
201
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Musk’s Starlink internet taking preorders for Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
476
Black_cats
B
Hamartia Antidote
Starlink: The airlines switching to Elon Musk’s Starlink
Replies
2
Views
426
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom