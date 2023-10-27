What's new

SpaceX’s Starlink Internet System Reaches 5,000 Active Satellites in Low Earth Orbit with coverage across all continents

SpaceX's Starlink Internet System Reaches 5,000 Active Satellites in Low Earth Orbit

SpaceX’s Starlink internet service is set to achieve a significant milestone this month as its constellation of satellites surpasses 5,000 active units in low Earth orbit. This achievement comes after the company launches two Falcon 9 rockets. The first rocket, taking off from Florida, will deploy 23 Starlink v2-mini satellites, while the second rocket, scheduled for takeoff from the West Coast, will deploy another 22 satellites. These launches will bring the total number of active Starlink satellites to 5,011, solidifying its lead over competitors like Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Starlink’s extensive satellite constellation enables internet access in areas where traditional means are unavailable.

SpaceX’s Starlink system differentiates itself from traditional internet services as it relies on a network of satellites to provide connectivity. By placing satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink can reach remote locations that are otherwise inaccessible through traditional internet or cellular connections. The recent launches will strengthen the coverage and capacity of the Starlink network, providing greater access to online connectivity.

 
Starlink satellite tracker

Live view of SpaceX starlink satellite constellation and coverage.
starlinksatellites.png

An image over the empty ocean to highlight the density

Putin mentioned shooting them down....uh-huh
 
SpaceX aims to launch 144 missions next year

The company wants to keep increasing its already-impressive launch cadence.
The company is building out its Starlink internet-satellite megaconstellation, which currently consists of about 5,000 operational satellites. But SpaceX has permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites, and the company has applied for approval for another 30,000 spacecraft on top of that.
