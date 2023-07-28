Elon Musk's satellite company officials now in Dhaka

SpaceX's Starlink may sign a deal with ICT division in Bangladesh. ​

Two officials of SpaceX are set to meet the top officials of the ICT Division as the government is poised to sign a deal with Starlink, a global satellite internet service run by Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturing company.



Joel Meredith, manager for global government affairs at SpaceX, and Parnil Urdhwareshe, manager for global licensing and activation, have already reached the ICT Division, according to a source.



According to the agenda of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding between SpaceX and the ICT Division will be signed on long-term collaboration on space tech development and capacity enhancement of Bangladesh's youths on related technologies.



State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak is scheduled to attend the meeting.



According to the meeting agenda, the SpaceX officials will be asked how Starlink can be beneficial for hard-to-reach areas and disaster-prone regions with internet connectivity, what would be the nationwide project to deploy Starlink to connect Bangladesh, and whether there will be a special pricing for Bangladesh to keep it within per MB or GB price quoted by the government.



The officials of the ICT Division are expected to ask the SpaceX officials about their business plan in Bangladesh, their investment, whether there is any scope for Starlink to manufacture equipment in Bangladesh and whether they will invest in hi-tech parks.



The host side will inform the visitors that Bangladesh would be interested if Tesla wants to open factories in the country.



The ICT Division will also invite Elon Musk for a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New York in September, come to Bangladesh to hold a similar meeting, or have a virtual meeting with the premier.