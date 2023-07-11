US investment in Bangladesh's tech market to pave way for dev of digital economy: Palak

The state minister urged the delegation to bring the US SpaceX company to Bangladesh under the DEIED, EDGE and SHIFT projects of Bangladesh and Starlink​

11 July, 2023, 06:30 pmLast modified: 11 July, 2023, 06:34 pmPhoto: CollectedPhoto: Collected"There is a lot of opportunity for Bangladesh and the United States to work together on the same goals," he said during a meeting with a US embassy delegation led by Joe Yang, deputy chief counsel of the Department of Commerce of the US Embassy in Dhaka at the ICT Tower in Agargaon today.They discussed the need to formulate investment-friendly guidelines and policies to increase US investment in Bangladesh's technology market, the current status of the Information Security Act, ICT initiatives including OTT regulations, and the commitment and vision to build smart Bangladesh by 2041 as announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.During the meeting, the US and Bangladesh delegation discussed various issues of mutual interest. The discussions included how to keep Bangladesh's cyberspace safe by sharing skills, knowledge and experiences of team members working in the US for cyber security.The state minister also urged the delegation to bring the US SpaceX company to Bangladesh under the DEIED, EDGE and SHIFT projects of Bangladesh and Starlink.He also highlighted various activities including the importance of cashless and inclusive society.Joseph L. Gattuso, senior attorney of the General Council Office of the US Embassy in Dhaka, James S. Gardiner, officer of Economics, Science and Technology, senior officials of energy-ESTH and ICT divisions were present on the occasion.