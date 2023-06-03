Egypt and Israeli army both clash on border fight casualties reported!

kingQamaR said: unfortunately the elephant in the room , is Israeli now has large number of F-35 stealth aircraft. Egypts air defences would likely never see them coming. Without the stealth , the IAF has an embarrassing kill ratio over the Arab airforces. I am Also wondering . There wasn’t much cohesion between the Arab states and army’s each time they fought Israel. Have you now got better and improved at thus in recent times , and do you do regular military exercises together? The question is then isn’t if Egypt’ could win , but if even a multi front attack from several Arab countries would it be effective against Israel’s defenses? Click to expand...

The beginning of the Israeli border guards involved in smuggling operationsThose who protected the Israelis are the rulers and peace agreements that are rejected by the people, and this is the real problem for the Israelis. They are rejected by the people, so they know fully that their presence in Palestine, no matter how long it is temporary, is rejected by the people and the lands no matter what they do.The Egyptians do not fear the Israelis and do not even fear the presence of hundreds of Egyptian fighters. The Egyptians cooperate with the Israelis in light of the continuous Israeli technical superiority.The horror that the Israelis suffer from is the Egyptians' possession of huge quantities of weapons, benefiting from the October War. Israel is terrified of Hezbollah because it possesses 100,000 various missiles.The Israelis are talking about the fact that the Egyptians possess 2,000 ballistic missiles of various types, both solid-fuel and liquid-fuelled. Therefore, the Egyptians possess quantitative superiority and much greater depth. They could annihilate Israel with their huge numbers of weapons: 5,000 tanks, 25,000 armored vehicles, 4,500 artillery, 1,750 rocket artillery, 400 batteries. Air defense: 1,200 aircraft, 800 drones, thousands of suicide planesHundreds of stored planes can be reactivatedThe Egyptian people are 110 million people, that is, they simply bear much greater losses and at the time of wars they possess large economic and defense production capacityEgypt will use the Palestinians as a tool in a war between Egypt and Israel. It will be a comprehensive war in which the Palestinians will participate inside Israel and the Egyptians outside, i.e. the annihilation of Israel at that time is inevitable.The Palestinians suffer from oppression and the lack of a future in a real war between Egypt and Isabil. Their role will be to blow up the Israeli interior. Israel will direct 4 million Palestinians inside it and 110 million Egyptians outside it.Israel thinks that it will threaten with nuclear weapons. Egypt also knows Egypt's capabilities in biological and chemical weaponsEgypt benefited well from the Ukraine warmassive stockpiles of unmanned aerial vehiclesAnd the development of cruise missiles in large quantities low costEgypt will flood Israel with all available meansEgypt does not remove any weapons from service, old weapons are re-developed periodically, and this matter proved true in the Ukraine war, and during the war with Israel in the future. The peoples will be against their rulers in any Egyptian-Israeli war, in support of the Egyptian peopleThe Israelis, their main weapons are propaganda, superiority is imaginary. The West's weapon in the Russian-Ukrainian war did not prove its effectiveness or its technical value in exchange for the prices and cost of possession paid for it. On the contrary, the Russian and Soviet weapons proved not only their effectiveness, but also their ability to develop them with Western munitions and components.Israeli has big problems with western weaponsThe decline in the effectiveness of Western air defense systems and Patriot batteries, which Egypt refused to buy from America since 1999 because the Egyptians were not convinced of its efficiency.The American HARM missile failed with distinctionIsraeli weapons did not succeed against Hamas like the iron domeThe limitation of what Israel possesses of cruise missiles in light of its high consumptionIsrael's inability to keep up with the high consumption of weaponsThe West's inability to produce weapons in sufficient quantities, and the stocks of weapons and ammunition in Europe and America are close to zero. America announces that its stocks of Patriot missiles are not enough for a week, as an example. Europe declares that its weapons stores are like squeezed lemons. Israel will face an inability to replace weapons.The actual Israeli technical superiority is worthless unless we are talking only about propagandaHas the F-35 been proven effective? It still suffers from multiple problems to this day. Therefore, Israel lost fourth-generation fighters that operate up to 4 sorties per day, to a fighter that cannot operate one sortie per day continuously.Are the Israeli drug dealers who unleash their burden on the soldiers of the Ministry of DefenseThey will fight Egyptian soldiers who will respond either by kidnapping many Israelis or by dying. They will be able to confrontThe Israeli soldiers are the ones who will face the Egyptian armyLet the Israelis thank God that they have traitorous Arab rulers who protect Israel, and no one protects Israel from their power