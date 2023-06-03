Egypt and Israeli army both clash on border fight casualties reported!

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
You are right. Probably there were more loss on Israeli side as they fought trained soldiers and not kids pelting stones at them in occupied areas.
Israel always prepares for war. They do these exercises every year.This twitter handle is hilarious! According to Defense Arab, the IDFAF is exercising with the intention of striking somewhere in Egypt. Not sure of the veracity of this report, but that would be a disaster for them to start a war over what happened. Despite 3 of their border soldiers dying to one of our policemen, certainly not worth a conflict after all these decades of peace as Egypt will respond in kind no matter what anyone thinks of any disparity in military power. Israel is in no position to earn the wrath of Egypt & the Arab world should it do something foolish like an airstrike into Sinai. That's much worse than 3 of their soldiers dying to one Egyptian in a border gun battle.
The tweet is interesting as to how they're disabling certain systems in their aircraft due to all the early warning systems and layered ADS that Egyptian military has, specifically against such a type of attack. They need to be reminded this isn't Syria and not worth such a foolish escalation.
Not sure, though, how Defense Arab got the info that the maps they're using indicate the target is Egypt?! Even if this rubbish is true, as if the Israelis would show any of that info.
Translation:
• Israel conducts air exercises that simulate an attack on Egypt
• The training included reducing the capabilities of the Israeli aircraft: - Turn off GPS - Turn off the radar - Restriction of communication systems
• All maps, roads and calculations identify Egypt as a primary target for the attack
Sisi even said a few years ago "let anyone approach our border and they'll see what happens."
Eygpt should just mind it's own business and continue to build it's strength and wealth. Focus on becoming a first world economy.
Yes and bow to israel Iike a obedient lackey
unfortunately the elephant in the room , is Israeli now has large number of F-35 stealth aircraft. Egypts air defences would likely never see them coming. Without the stealth , the IAF has an embarrassing kill ratio over the Arab airforces. I am Also wondering . There wasn’t much cohesion between the Arab states and army’s each time they fought Israel. Have you now got better and improved at thus in recent times , and do you do regular military exercises together? The question is then isn’t if Egypt’ could win , but if even a multi front attack from several Arab countries would it be effective against Israel’s defenses?
Has the F-35 been proven effective? It still suffers from multiple problems to this day. Therefore, Israel lost fourth-generation fighters that operate up to 4 sorties per day, to a fighter that cannot operate one sortie per day continuously.
unfortunately the elephant in the room , is Israeli now has large number of F-35 stealth aircraft. Egypts air defences would likely never see them coming.
There wasn’t much cohesion between the Arab states and army’s each time they fought Israel. Have you now got better and improved at thus in recent times , and do you do regular military exercises together?