Anglosaxon borders preventing Egypt-Saudi/Middle East travel

Both Jordan and Israel countries inbetween the Middle East and Egypt are made up countries from the 1900s (borders not talking about Judea etc or Canaan which doesn't exist on this map). Both show that the borders are ridiculous shapes but made to interfere with travel to Egypt on foot or by land vehicles. Common travel. Anglosaxons appear to have had such animus against both that they specifically spent a lot of effort drawing ways to interfere with this natural route of pilgrimage, free passage of caravans and cultural exchange, or land travel.

No country would have a ridiculous tiny pieces that conveniently block off both major land areas outside of them, and whom also happen to be western puppet regimes (Israel and Jordan). I think this makes the borders even more significantly illegal, because they show a mendacious and punitive mindset against both areas to the benefit of NATO only. Do you think it's true? I haven't seen any precision amongst other countries about contesting this. All I keep seeing is NATO going around with Anglosaxons having high degrees of scrutiny.


Israel here is fully aware of stopping freedom of movement and travel.
 
They could quickly build an English Channel Tunnel to solve that issue, which would be more cost-effective and time-saving.
 
They could quickly build an English Channel Tunnel to solve that issue, which would be more cost-effective and time-saving.
Interesting point. I was thinking about the natural historical routes of travel which are scenic and cultural.
 

