ECP to hear plea seeking PTI ineligibility for electoral symbol on Oct 10

Petitions also seek electoral authority's action against PTI over foreign funding, removal of Imran Khan's name as party chief​

1696444275897.png

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a preliminary hearing for three petitions filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including the one seeking ineligibility of the party to obtain electoral symbol on October 10.

Apart from urging the electoral authority to take action against PTI over alleged foreign funding, Khalid Mehmood Khan, in one of his petitions has also sought the removal of Imran Khan's name as party head in the ECP's records.

The poll organising body has also been moved by Mohammad Awn Saqlain — who under Section 215(4) of the Election Rules 2017 — wants the ECP to declare PTI ineligible for obtaining electoral symbol.

The ECP will also hear a case against PTI's former leader Fawad Chaudhry for making "contemptuous" remarks and "intemperate" language against the electoral body and its officials.

Separately the ECP has also fixed a preliminary hearing in response to the application filed by Syed Aziz Ud Din Kaka Khel seeking the removal of biased cabinet members of the caretaker government to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

It is pertinent to know that at present, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is imprisoned in Adiala jail in cipher case after the Federal Investigation Agency — in August — booked the PTI chief under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly misplacing and misusing the classified document for their vested political interests.

Separately, the electoral body has also fixed a preliminary hearing on October 10 in response to the application filed by Syed Aziz Ud Din Kaka Khel seeking the removal of biased cabinet members of the caretaker government to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.
