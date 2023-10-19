What's new

Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest warrant issued by ECP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,164
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a bailable arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to ECP, the former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has to submit surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 for bail.

The ECP also ordered to present the senior politician before the commission on October 24 at 10 am and directed the IG Islamabad to ensure the implementation of ECP’s order.

Last year in August, the ECP had issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry’s apology accepted in ECP contempt case

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the unconditional apology of former federal minister and PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police arrested former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence earlier in January for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The former PTI leader was booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore threatened ECP members and their families.
arynews.tv

Fawad Chaudhry's arrest warrant issued by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a bailable arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case, ARY
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP to indict Imran Khan on September 26
Replies
10
Views
273
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan in contempt case
Replies
13
Views
426
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP to hear plea seeking PTI ineligibility for electoral symbol on Oct 10
Replies
0
Views
120
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP warns PTI leaders of issuing arrest warrants
Replies
12
Views
854
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Report reveals Fawad was drunk while arrested
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Valar.
Valar.

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom