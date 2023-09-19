What's new

ECP to indict Imran Khan on September 26

The case will be heard by a 4-member bench of the electoral watchdog
1695146067345.png

he Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed for heafring contempt case to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The hearing has been fixed for September 26 to file charges against PTI chairman Imran Khan and others in the case pertaining to contempt of the ECP.

According to the ECP, former federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry will also be charged.

The case will be heard by a 4-member bench of the Commission.

It should be noted that the PTI chairman used threatening language against the electoral watchdog after the end of his government, for which he was also issued a notice.
ECP to Indict PTI Chairman Imran Khan for Contempt on September 26

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to file charges of contempt against PTI chairman Imran Khan, along with former federal ministers Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. The case stems from Imran Khan's use of threatening language against the electoral watchdog after his government's...
