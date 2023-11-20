What's new

Do you wipe your arse?

Fish

Fish

So, I was sitting on the loo the other day, thinking about 'things' like any sane person would, when I started wondering: What if I'd to wipe it with toilet paper?!

And that sent a chill down my spine 'cause I'm a neat-freak, at least when it comes to my behind. I just can't stand poo-poo and keep washing until I'm convinced that everything is down the drainpipe. Heck, I even shave my bum each month because a hairy bum is just... well, that's a topic for another day, perhaps.

Now, I may be a 'little' biased here, but I believe that wiping is akin to smearing. After all, you wouldn't wipe your face with toilet paper if it'd crap on it, now would you?!

Now, I understand that most of the world is sane enough to know that wiping behinds isn't the way to go. However, I'm talking about countries where arse-wiping is the norm, namely North America.

How do Muslims living in those (unholy) places go about their... business?
 
there plenty americans who dont even wipe and just pulls up their pants and wear their shoes to bed

that said u better get used to wiping because bidets are rare
 
I use these:
61zYzD5SIAL.jpg

^mast deep cleaning hoti hai, ekdum lajawab tichh 👌

but ugli se direct touch and scrub the anous also


borat-20th-century-fox-103116.jpg


is very nice

baad me haath dho lo with one of these
51xlJmANl+L.jpg


aur kya ?

after only sometimes im using the toilet paper otherwije underwear is becoming wet with water.

@Paitoo .. teri kya technique hai ?
 
Wash or shower after number 2. We live in an age where many people readily have access to water.

Do the right thing, wash your arse.
 

