Do you wipe your arse?

So, I was sitting on the loo the other day, thinking about 'things' like any sane person would, when I started wondering: What if I'd to wipe it with toilet paper?!



And that sent a chill down my spine 'cause I'm a neat-freak, at least when it comes to my behind. I just can't stand poo-poo and keep washing until I'm convinced that everything is down the drainpipe. Heck, I even shave my bum each month because a hairy bum is just... well, that's a topic for another day, perhaps.



Now, I may be a 'little' biased here, but I believe that wiping is akin to smearing. After all, you wouldn't wipe your face with toilet paper if it'd crap on it, now would you?!



Now, I understand that most of the world is sane enough to know that wiping behinds isn't the way to go. However, I'm talking about countries where arse-wiping is the norm, namely North America.



How do Muslims living in those (unholy) places go about their... business?