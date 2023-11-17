What's new

Why is sectarianism allowed here?

Speaking about Hamas and the current war I posted the following analysis, my geopolitical opinion:

NightStrike said:
Off course they miscalculated. It’s now clear to me that they didn’t tell their Allies they were doing this stupid operation. Now both Iran and their proxies are not willing to go all in to help because Hamas screwed up.

Nor should they carry the responsibility for Hamas stupid mistake of going full out commando without consulting with them first.

If you ask any sane person today, would you still do Oct 7th if the clock was rolled back and they will answer a loud NO. Anyone saying otherwise is either heartless or incompetent.
Then this punk (Falcon29) posts this garbage about some sectarianism bullshit, mind you he doesn’t know who I am or what my religious beliefs are:

“These lame posts are not gonna save you from being exposed. You are frauds and nothing more. Sectarian frauds that call for Jihad against Arabs and Muslims but never against Israeli Jews. Even now, Hezbollah fighters are chanting they will go to the Khaleej.

You are sectarian racist frauds who share same goals of the Jews in the region. And you both feed off each other and need each other to exist. You frauds bombed Syria in the same way Israeli terrorists bombed Gaza.”


So why is this toxic shit allowed here?
 
It is time for all to grow up and rise against such petty sectarianism. Before the Zionist cancer was planted in Palestine by the British bastards, and oil and US involvement there was hardly any sectarianism in the region. In the 70's even I traveled through Turkey, Egypt and many other parts of the Islamic world and no one even mentioned this evil. You kids are supposedly "educated" ones, so behave in that manner. We have enough problems with child killing Zionists, the western imperialists and their lapdog regimes than turn on each other. GROW UP!
 

