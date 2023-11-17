Why is sectarianism allowed here?

NightStrike said: Off course they miscalculated. It’s now clear to me that they didn’t tell their Allies they were doing this stupid operation. Now both Iran and their proxies are not willing to go all in to help because Hamas screwed up.



Nor should they carry the responsibility for Hamas stupid mistake of going full out commando without consulting with them first.



If you ask any sane person today, would you still do Oct 7th if the clock was rolled back and they will answer a loud NO. Anyone saying otherwise is either heartless or incompetent. Click to expand...

Speaking about Hamas and the current war I posted the following analysis, my geopolitical opinion:Then this punk (Falcon29) posts this garbage about some sectarianism bullshit, mind you he doesn’t know who I am or what my religious beliefs are:“These lame posts are not gonna save you from being exposed. You are frauds and nothing more. Sectarian frauds that call for Jihad against Arabs and Muslims but never against Israeli Jews. Even now, Hezbollah fighters are chanting they will go to the Khaleej.You are sectarian racist frauds who share same goals of the Jews in the region. And you both feed off each other and need each other to exist. You frauds bombed Syria in the same way Israeli terrorists bombed Gaza.”So why is this toxic shit allowed here?