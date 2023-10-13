What's new

What's wrong with you? We are fighting Nazis! Fmr Israeli PM explodes on Sky TV anchor

www.mediaite.com

‘What Is Wrong With You? We’re Fighting Nazis!’ Fmr. Israeli PM Bennett Explodes on Anchor Asking About Civilian Casualties in Gaza

"What's wrong with you? Have you not seen what happened? We're fighting Nazis," shouted former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett exploded on a Sky News anchor quizzing him about civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, explaining to him that the Israelis were “fighting Nazis.”

“What about those Palestinians in hospital who are on life support and babies in incubators whose life support and incubator will have to be turned off because the Israelis have cut the power to Gaza?” asked the network’s Kamali Melbourne.

“Are you seriously keep on asking me about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you? Have you not seen what happened? We’re fighting Nazis,” shouted Bennett. “We don’t target them. Now the world can come and bring them anything they want. If you want to bring them electricity, I’m not going to feed, electricity, or water to my enemies. If anyone else wants, that’s fine. We’re not responsible for them,” he insisted.

Bennett then brought up the United Kingdom’s bombing of Dresden during World War II as a precedent for the acceptance of some civilian casualties in war.

“And in hindsight, many people have readdressed that kind of carpet bombing,” countered Melbourne.

“Oh I see, now you’re Mr. Clean,” replied Bennett. “Shame on you!”

“Are you going to let me ask you a question, or are you going to continue shouting at me?” asked Melbourne. “We’ve already distinguished between Hamas and the Palestinians. I’m asking you very directly, very directly: What is going to be done to make sure that those innocent people don’t get killed as innocent Jewish people were killed on Saturday?”
 

