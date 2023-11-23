DJI to launch agriculture drone with AESA radar

rear active phased array radar design

The new avionics arithmetic power is increased by 10 times, combined with the visual radar building map fusion algorithm, which guarantees a high obstacle avoidance success rate for utility poles and trees, and further improves the obstacle avoidance ability for difficult scenes such as withered trees and directly facing power lines.

The industry's first virtual gimbal, which can achieve electronic anti-shaking and a smoother picture. Equipped with low-light full-colour FPV, 75-watt lighting can also see obstacles in low-light scenes, so that new farmers can work clearly at night.

Machine-translated text:Technology 23 November news, DJI officially released the T60 agricultural unmanned aircraft, the main coverage of "agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery" multi-scene operations.For farmland spraying, farmland broadcasting, fruit tree spraying, fruit tree broadcasting, aquatic broadcasting, forestry flight control and other multi-scenario operations, T60 can be taken in one fell swoop.T60 adopts 56-inch high-strength paddles as well as large-load motors and high-power ESCs, with a 33% increase in single-axis integrated pulling force, and full-load broadcasting operations under low power, bringing the ability of 50kg spraying load and 60kg broadcasting load.The T60 is equipped with a 50-litre water tank as standard, and the dual atomising centrifugal nozzle optimises the spray disc runner design to achieve a precisely adjustable droplet size of 50-500 microns.Optimised and upgraded magnetic drive impeller pump, double spray nozzle flow rate increased by 12% to 18L/min, which can bring better operational efficiency and effect in dry field and other operational scenarios that require large water volume.Fruit tree operations can also be equipped with an optional fruit tree kit, which is augmented with 4 pressure centrifugal nozzles with a 60L water tank, and the flow rate is increased to 28 litres per minute.The pressure centrifugal nozzle combines pressure and centrifugal atomisation to achieve a minimum of 20 microns of tiny droplets, which can effectively increase the number of droplets and the droplet coverage area. Numerous comparison tests have shown that the T60 leaf back droplet coverage is improved by 38%.T60 sowing system 60KG load 80 litre sowing box, refilling port is enlarged, one bag of fertiliser at a time. 190kg/min high flow rate, 13.8m/sec flight speed, 8m sowing width, single sortie operation efficiency is increased by more than 35%, loaded more, refilling faster, sowing faster. The sowing system 4.0 adopts the winch feeding system, with more accurate flow rate. Combined with the high-torque motor and the newly designed centrifugal disc, the sowing width is larger and the spreading is more even.Standardly equipped with three types of winches, large, medium and small, applicable to different material requirements, large winches can spread fertiliser, medium winches can be used for rice seeding, small winches can be used for rapeseed, grass seed and other fine materials, to ensure that a variety of materials are sown with high precision. The adaptability of materials is further increased, and operation scenarios such as paddy fields, mountain forests and aquaculture can be covered.This year, DJI T60 is upgraded to Security System 3.0, continuing the front and, with a newly designed trinocular fisheye vision system, the observation distance is increased to 60 metres.T60 continues the function of aerial survey and flight defence in one, and can collect real-time images of farmland and orchards. The remote control is equipped with a flagship 8-core processor with surging arithmetic power, and the area of single-flight map building for large fields has been increased to 250 acres, and the area of single-flight map building for fruit trees has been increased to 120 acres, which meets the needs of aerial surveys in more scenarios.DJI agricultural unmanned aircraft with high automation characteristics, according to statistics, in the country 87% of the sorties are completed by fully automated operations.Whether it is a flat field, or mountain forests and fruit trees, without the need to go down to the ground, it can automatically complete the plot planning and operation, the flyer operation is more relaxed.In the face of complex and scattered terrain, it can also use manual and semi-autonomous mode to complete the operation, and the operation efficiency is higher. The real realisation of large fields and complex scattered plots, self-use and service are all taken.It has always been a major problem to automate agricultural production in the mountain fruit industry. DJI agriculture continues to explore in the field of fruit trees how to make fruit tree operations better and simpler to operate.For the general simple scene of the orchard, T60 can be free of aerial test imitation of ground flight; and in the face of more complex obstacles to the scene, the use of fruit tree mode can also be simple to fly.This year's heavily launched Fruit Tree Mode 4.0 is able to achieve data interoperability among three platforms, namely DJI Smart Map, DJI Intelligent Agricultural Platform, and Intelligent Remote Control.The three-dimensional map of the orchard can be shared by three parties, and the fruit tree route can also be edited directly through the remote control, which means that the orchard can be easily managed using a remote control.At the same time, with the increase in user application scenarios demand, this year DJI Fruit Tree Mode 4.0 also added a three-dimensional route sowing function, orchards, mountain forests, terraces can also be realised automatically sowing operations.The T60 energy system is newly upgraded, and the battery capacity is increased to 40 amp hours. The battery front effectively reduces the erosion of pesticides and fertilisers, the left and right double bayonet design is more convenient for insertion and extraction, and the 500A high power connector makes the operation more reliable.With D12500iE all-round inverter charging station, fuel economy is increased by 15%.As for the price, the T60 flagship kit has an MSRP of RMB 57,999, the standard kit has an MSRP of RMB 54,999, and the fruit tree kit adapted to the T60 has an MSRP of RMB 3,000.Released together with a T25P agricultural unmanned aircraft, more suitable for single person operation, for scattered small plots, lightweight and flexible, convenient transfer.DJI agricultural unmanned aircraft T25P fully inherited the T60 function, has a smaller body as well as the weight, spraying load of 20 kg, sowing load of 25 kg, also support multi-scene sowing operations.As for the price, the T25P has an MSRP of Rs. 42,999 for the flagship package and Rs. 38,999 for the standard package.[This article ends] If you need to reprint please be sure to indicate the source: fast technology